Nick Cannon Reveals Father’s Day Plans, Says He’s Going to Forgo ‘Rest'

Nick Cannon plans to have his 11 children go all out for him on Father's Day, even if it means being gifted DIY trinkets.
"It's supposed to be a day where I get to rest, but I want to give all my kids the opportunity to connect and give me gifts, and all that type of stuff. It's a fun day and I appreciate all the love that I get on that day," he told People
Cannon will be filming The Masked Singer on Father's Day, when "probably a lot of kids would be on set," and he expects the traditional "arts and crafts gifts."
"I'm getting the macaroni necklaces, the construction paper card, all of that stuff, which I love," he added. "My offices are filled with great gifts that my kids have created and conjured up."
As to whether or not Cannon wants to make his family even larger, his testicles have reportedly been insured at $10 million by a valuation tool from men's brand Dr. Squatch, for whom he's a current spokesperson.
With ex-wife Mariah Carey, Cannon shares 13-year-old twins Morocco and Monroe, has sons Golden Sagon, 7, and 20-month-old Rise Messiah Cannon, and daughter Powerful Queen, 3, with Brittney Bell; 2-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, and 18-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love, who turns 2 next month, with Bre Tiesi; and 20-month-old daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.
With Alyssa Scott, Cannon also has two children, 18-month-old Halo Marie Cannon and Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer. The parents have since launched a pediatric cancer foundation in their late child's honor, named Zen's Light.
Now that Cannon's been a father for well over a decade, he's gotten the hang of it.
"I'm never overwhelmed, because overwhelmed means like almost when you can't handle it," he said. "But I'm definitely overly energetic when it comes to all the energy that comes from my kids. I feel that daily. They drive me to thrive."