Nick Cannon Reveals Father’s Day Plans, Says He’s Going to Forgo ‘Rest'

Nick Cannon plans to have his 11 children go all out for him on Father's Day, even if it means being gifted DIY trinkets.

"It's supposed to be a day where I get to rest, but I want to give all my kids the opportunity to connect and give me gifts, and all that type of stuff. It's a fun day and I appreciate all the love that I get on that day," he told People

Cannon will be filming The Masked Singer on Father's Day, when "probably a lot of kids would be on set," and he expects the traditional "arts and crafts gifts."

"I'm getting the macaroni necklaces, the construction paper card, all of that stuff, which I love," he added. "My offices are filled with great gifts that my kids have created and conjured up."

As to whether or not Cannon wants to make his family even larger, his testicles have reportedly been insured at $10 million by a valuation tool from men's brand Dr. Squatch, for whom he's a current spokesperson.