Nick Cannon

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Nick Cannon Reacts to Wild Conspiracy Theory: 'They're Onto Me'
Pop Culture

Nick Cannon Reacts to Viral Bone Marrow Conspiracy Theory

The father of 12 leans into a viral bone marrow rumor and jokes about his lupus battle after fans revived the wild theory.

Bernadette Giacomazzo15 days ago
Nick Cannon Honors Deceased Son Zen with Beachside Celebration of Life
Pop Culture

Nick Cannon Shares Emotional Beach Memorial for Late Son Zen

From heartbreaking diagnosis to a serene oceanfront memorial, see how Cannon honors Zen’s short life and the decision that changed their final days together.

Bernadette Giacomazzo20 days ago
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 05: Nick Cannon speaks onstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 05, 20
Pop Culture

Nick Cannon’s Family Is Getting the Netflix Treatment This Winter

The actor and TV host will pull back the curtain on co-parenting six women across an untitled docuseries dropping in winter 2026.

Mark Elibert64 days ago
Jessica White Details Miscarriage Journey with Nick Cannon on Mother's Day
Pop Culture

Jessica White Opens Up About Miscarriage Years After Pregnancy Loss With Nick Cannon

The model and ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star reflects on six miscarriages, healing after loss, and the emotional fallout from her past relationship with Nick Cannon.

Bernadette Giacomazzo65 days ago
DDG and Nick Cannon
Music

DDG, Nick Cannon Get Personal in Rap Battle on 'Wild'n Out'

Cannon brought up DDG's former custody battle.

Trey Alston67 days ago
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Nick Cannon
Pop Culture

Nick Cannon’s Former Accountant Allegedly Stole $2 Million and Fled the U.S.

The man is believed to have fled to Uganda.

Trey Alston69 days ago
Nick Cannon wearing sunglasses, a patterned shirt, and a headscarf smiles and poses in front of a green backdrop at the Essence Festival.
Pop Culture

Nick Cannon Admits ‘Double Standard’ in Dating Rules for His Twins

Cannon says he encourages his son to date but is far more protective of his daughter.

Mark Elibert75 days ago
Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon smiling, both wearing black outfits. Kevin has a velvet jacket, and Nick wears a beanie and leather jacket.
Pop Culture

Nick Cannon Claps Back at Kevin Hart Over ‘Sperm Diffuser’ Joke

Cannon reacted to Hart’s comment, saying the joke “didn’t make sense.”

Mark Elibert76 days ago
Mariah Carey Celebrates 'Dem Babies' 15th Birthday
Pop Culture

Mariah Carey’s Twins ‘Dem Babies’ Are Officially 15

'Dem Babies' are now 15, as Mariah Carey's twins continue growing up in the spotlight alongside Nick Cannon.

Bernadette Giacomazzo77 days ago
Split image of Orlando Brown and Nick Cannon.
Pop Culture

Nick Cannon Praises Orlando Brown, Says Sexual Encounter Joke Was ‘Hilarious’

Brown claimed on a Twitch stream in 2024 that he and Cannon were intimately involved, leading to his split with Mariah Carey.

Jose Martinez78 days ago
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Nick Cannon
Pop Culture

Nick Cannon Says He’s in Therapy Four Times a Week, Calls It ‘Waste Management’

Cannon said he first went to therapy when he started studying for his Master's in psychology.

tara mahadevan79 days ago
Kehlani on Complex News, smiling with long wavy hair and visible tattoos, against a blue background.
Music

Kehlani on How 'Great Guy' Nick Cannon Helped Boost Her Early Career

In a new interview with Complex, Kehlani looks back on the impact of Nick Cannon in her early rise.

Trace William Cowen84 days ago
Nick Cannon attends the 57th NAACP Image Awards Official BET Dinner.
Pop Culture

MTV Lawsuit Against Nick Cannon’s ‘Bad vs. Wild’ Will Move Forward

A judge is asking MTV to provide evidence that would prove Zeus Network violated trademark law after deciding to not dismiss the lawsuit.

Jose Martinez108 days ago
Amber Rose
Pop Culture

Amber Rose Thinks White People Should Be Able to Say 'N-Word'

“Because when you really stop giving a f*ck about stupid, dumbass f*cking words, we’ll stop killing each other," she said.

Trey Alston109 days ago
Nick Cannon speaks onstage during the 2026 HBCU AWARE FEST at State Farm Arena on March 26, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Pop Culture

Nick Cannon Blasts Democrats as the 'Party of the KKK'

He also said he "f*cks" with President Donald Trump.

Trey Alston109 days ago
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Bre Tiesi Says She's 'Always Number One' with Nick Cannon
Pop Culture

Bre Tiesi Says She’s ‘Always Number One’ With Nick Cannon: ‘I Got What I Wanted’

The 'Selling Sunset' star says she stays focused on her own needs and doesn’t pay attention to Nick Cannon’s other relationships.

Bernadette Giacomazzo120 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 23: Rapper Soulja Boy attends the game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on November 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 13: Rapper Drake is seen court side during an NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors at Scotiabank Arena on January 13, 2025 in Toronto, Canada.
Music

Soulja Boy Explains Why He Likes to Troll Drake: 'You Stole My S**t'

Soulja Boy believes Drake "did too much" in interpolating his past verses.

Jaelani Turner-Williams131 days ago
Lil Kim
Music

Lil Kim on Her Super Fans: 'Y’all Are the Reason We’re Not Where We Supposed to Be Yet'

She said her stans are the ones who "think that they know best for me."

tara mahadevan142 days ago

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