Nick Cannon Celebrates His and Alyssa Scott's Son Zen 2 Years After Death

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott are honoring their late son Zen.

The couple’s first child together died from brain cancer in December 2021 when he was 5 months old.

Cannon took to Instagram to share a video of him, Scott, and their second child together, Halo, walking on the beach. Halo was born in December 2022 and is Cannon’s youngest child.

“Zen’s Light and presence shining over little miss Halo and Mommy and Daddy!” the father of 12 wrote. “What a beautiful day to remind us all that there is a higher power and God’s Energy and frequency to keep us all going under his grace and mercy even in the midst of challenges.”