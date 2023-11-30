Bre Tiesi on Nick Cannon Juggling 12 Kids This Christmas: 'That's His Problem'

Bre Tiesi says Nick Cannon juggling 12 children with six women is "his problem."

The model, who shares a one-year-old son with Cannon, opened up about her plans this holiday season in a chat talk at the DirecTV Celebrates Christmas at Kathy's event, per People. "That's his problem. Not me," she said when asked about how Cannon will deal with spending time with all of his kids this Christmas. "I set up what I want him at. I just tell him my plans and he makes it. It’s pretty simple."

Tiessi welcomed her 17-month-old son Legendary Love with Cannon in June last year. She said that she's already got plans to spend time with The Masked Singer host and their son this December. "We're gonna probably go to New York. We have a couple other things," she said at Kathy Hilton's Bel Air home on Tuesday, Nov. 28. "So we're gonna go to Grinchness on Monday, which is gonna be really cute. So we have like a bunch of activities."

Alongside Legendary Love, Cannon shares three kids with Brittany Bell, three kids with Abby De La Rosa, a daughter with LaNisha Cole, 12-year-old twins with ex-wife Mariah Carrey, and two children with Alyssa Scott. His son Zen, whom he had with Scott, died in December 2021 of brain cancer.

In a clip from Selling Sunset that circulated online earlier this month, Tiesi opened up about the nature of her relationship with Cannon. “I love Nick. I’m happy with my relationship, however that is. And like, if I date, I date.”