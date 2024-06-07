June 7 may forever be remembered as The Day of the $10 Million Balls thanks to Nick Cannon, who's made no qualms about the impact of his so-called "super sperm" in the past.

As painstakingly detailed in press notes, Cannon is said to have recently put Dr. Squatch’s so-called "Ball Valuation Tool" to use on his own testicles, resulting in a valuation of $10 million. The American men’s personal care brand then took that figure to the folks at MMA/Momentous to land an insurance policy. At least, that’s what the press release is telling us.

Of course, this is all a (quite successful, and undeniably so) ploy to secure coverage for Dr. Squatch’s lineup of ball-based betterment boosters. In a brand-aligned statement, Cannon tucked in a dismissal to all the "haters" who have dedicated time out of their day-to-day lives to police his tendency toward prolific procreation.