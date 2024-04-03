Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa's 2-Year-Old Son Zillion Diagnosed With Autism: 'Our Beautiful Boy Experiences Life in 4D'

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa announced on World Autism Awareness Day that their two-year-old son Zillion has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

On Tuesday, Cannon and De La Rosa hopped on Instagram to share a joint post revealing Zillion's diagnosis. The parents praised the way their son can experience the world "in 4D" and said they "have accepted this assignment wholeheartedly."

"Today our family recognizes World Autism Awareness Day which is beyond meaningful to us because our amazing 2 year old, Zillion, was recently diagnosed with ASD - joining the unique energy of others like Niko Telsa, Sir Isaac Newton, Albert Einstein and Michael Angelo, just to name a few dynamic individuals," they wrote in the caption.

They added, "Our beautiful boy experiences life in 4D and teaches us something new everyday! His love, strength and brilliance light up every room he enters! We are blessed that God had placed such an amazing spirit under our guardianship and we have accepted this assignment wholeheartedly!"

Cannon and De La Rosa closed their post by acknowledging other families who have been affected by the disorder. Both parents want to "create a world of acceptance and compassion."