Mariah Carey Shuts Down Nick Cannon's Remarks About Potential Reunion: "What Is He? My Last Hope?"

Mariah Carey is shutting down any future reunion with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

In an interview with E! News on Thursday, Cannon admitted that he's open to a reconciliation with Carey, who's newly single after her split with long-time boyfriend Bryan Tanaka in December.

"I mean, you gotta ask her!" Cannon told the outlet. "Let me know what she say!" He added, "Ask her, text me, we can talk through you. It's Valentines is in the air, you can be the chocolate cupid. Let's do it, I'm with it."

It didn't take long for Carey to catch wind of Cannon's remarks. As seen in a video circulating Twitter on Friday, Mariah was asked by paparazzi to share her thoughts regarding Cannon's comments.

"Remarrying?" Mariah exclaimed. "He's making this up. This is him being silly."

She added, "What is he? My last hope?"