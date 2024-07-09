Meagan Good on Friends Who Advised Her Not to Date Jonathan Majors: 'I'm the One Who Has to Live My Life'

Against the advice of some of her friends, Meagan Good revealed her decision to stand by Jonathan Majors through thick and thin.

The actress, who co-leads the upcoming Tyler Perry-directed film Divorce in the Black, was a guest on Today with Hoda and Jenna, where she talked about her relationship with Majors around the 4-minute mark of the video below.

When host Hoda Kotb mentioned Majors' legal troubles, as the actor was convicted of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, Good admitted that her friends weren't initially excited about the two becoming a couple. According to Good, 42, "everyone" advised her against dating Majors.

Despite her friends' perspectives, Good decided to continue the relationship, explaining, "One thing I know is that I can always look in the mirror when I trust my spirit, when I trust God, when I ask God, and when I move to the beat of my own drum... I can always look and say, 'Okay, I'm proud of that.' No matter whatever happens, I have peace in my heart and have harmony in my heart."