Jonathan Majors Says He and Meagan Good Are 'in Love' in Red Carpet Debut Prior to Sentencing

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good walked the red carpet together at the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA)’s Special Achievement Awards luncheon in Los Angeles this weekend.
Speaking with Extra at the event, which this year honored filmmaker Deon Taylor and other artists, the couple was asked if they were “doing okay.” Though not explicitly mentioned by the interviewer, this was an apparent reference to Majors’ recent conviction and upcoming sentencing.
“In love,” Majors said when asked how he and Good are doing. “We’re doing good.”
Both Majors and Good also spoke about the importance of showing up for Sunday’s event at the Los Angeles Athletic Club’s Centennial Room, with the latter pointing out that it’s “important to celebrate Black entertainers,” specifically Deon, whom she and Majors consider a “mentor and big brother.”
In January, Majors, whose Sundance-screened drama Magazine Dreams lost its distributor following the actor's split verdict conviction on third-degree assault and second-degree harassment, was asked by a TMZ paparazzo how he's "holding up" ahead of sentencing.
“God is good,” Majors said at the time. “God is great.”
Priya Chaudhry, a lawyer representing Majors, previously said that her client still "looks forward to fully clearing his name" despite the split verdict.
“It is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari’s story of what happened in the SUV because they found that Mr. Majors did not intentionally cause any injuries to her. We are grateful for that,” Chaudhry said in a statement issued following the actor’s conviction in December. “We are disappointed, however, that despite not believing Ms. Jabbari, the jury nevertheless found that Mr. Majors was somehow reckless while she was attacking him.”
In a recent ABC News interview with Linsey Davis for ABC News, Majors said that he does believe he will work again as an actor, though any such work will be subject to "God's plan and God's timing."
Sentencing for Majors is set for early next month.