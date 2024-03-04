Jonathan Majors Says He and Meagan Good Are 'in Love' in Red Carpet Debut Prior to Sentencing

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good walked the red carpet together at the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA)’s Special Achievement Awards luncheon in Los Angeles this weekend.

Speaking with Extra at the event, which this year honored filmmaker Deon Taylor and other artists, the couple was asked if they were “doing okay.” Though not explicitly mentioned by the interviewer, this was an apparent reference to Majors’ recent conviction and upcoming sentencing.

“In love,” Majors said when asked how he and Good are doing. “We’re doing good.”

Both Majors and Good also spoke about the importance of showing up for Sunday’s event at the Los Angeles Athletic Club’s Centennial Room, with the latter pointing out that it’s “important to celebrate Black entertainers,” specifically Deon, whom she and Majors consider a “mentor and big brother.”