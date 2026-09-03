ASAP Rocky Brings 'Don't Be Dumb' Ethos to Manchester City, AC Milan With Limited-Edition Jerseys

ASAP Rocky’s Don’t Be Dumb universe now counts Manchester City and AC Milan among its ranks.

Thursday (Sept. 3), Rocky and PUMA brought the No. 1 album’s visual ethos to the jersey format, complete with a reminder to “stop snitchin’” emblazoned on the back of a players-only Man City gift edition.

"PUMA’s got deep roots with Manchester City, and I wanted to bring my own perspective,” Rocky, who’s set to perform at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena this weekend, said in a statement shared with Complex. “We created something that feels true to my design language and the Don’t Be Dumb ethos, while still honoring the club’s legacy.”

The Manchester City collection will be available exclusively in Manchester, notably on a first-come, first-served basis. As part of the launch, fans can expect a city-wide activation in Manchester, with PUMA slated to turn Black Milk into a special pop-up experience on Sept. 4.

AC Milan, fittingly, is also getting the Rocky treatment. Those pieces will be available at a special block party event in Milan on Sept. 9, as well as at the AC Milan concept and San Siro stores.