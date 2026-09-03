Style

ASAP Rocky Brings 'Don't Be Dumb' Ethos to Manchester City, AC Milan With Limited-Edition Jerseys

"We created something that feels true to my design language," Rocky says of the limited-edition pieces.

A stylish black and orange long-sleeve shirt with "AWGE" and various logos, draped over a beige car hood in a dimly lit setting.
Image via PUMA

ASAP Rocky’s Don’t Be Dumb universe now counts Manchester City and AC Milan among its ranks.

Shop A$AP Rocky on Complex

Thursday (Sept. 3), Rocky and PUMA brought the No. 1 album’s visual ethos to the jersey format, complete with a reminder to “stop snitchin’” emblazoned on the back of a players-only Man City gift edition.

"PUMA’s got deep roots with Manchester City, and I wanted to bring my own perspective,” Rocky, who’s set to perform at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena this weekend, said in a statement shared with Complex. “We created something that feels true to my design language and the Don’t Be Dumb ethos, while still honoring the club’s legacy.”

The Manchester City collection will be available exclusively in Manchester, notably on a first-come, first-served basis. As part of the launch, fans can expect a city-wide activation in Manchester, with PUMA slated to turn Black Milk into a special pop-up experience on Sept. 4.

AC Milan, fittingly, is also getting the Rocky treatment. Those pieces will be available at a special block party event in Milan on Sept. 9, as well as at the AC Milan concept and San Siro stores.

Get a closer look below.

Rocky kicked off his DBD-promoting tour with a sold-out Chicago show back in May. The North American leg wrapped in Newark in July, followed by Rocky expanding the run to a global level in August. After this weekend’s Manchester date, the tour continues with planned stops in Cologne, Milan, Munich, and elsewhere before ultimately coming to a close in Athens in October.

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