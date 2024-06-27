Kim Kardashian Compares Sister Khloé to Brendan Fraser’s ‘The Whale’ Over Her Not Leaving the House

Kim Kardashian made a wild comparison between her younger sister, Khloé, and a dejected A24 character in the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians.

During an argument the sisters were having about Khloé's choice to stay home, Kim called Khloé "condescending" when she wanted to do her youngest daughter, Chicago West's hair. While adding that she "wasn’t trying to shame" Kim, the SKIMS founder doubled down in a confessional scene.

"Maybe you wouldn’t have such a stick up your ass over hair gel if you lived your life a little bit," Kardashian said while Khloé was out of earshot. "Interact with other human beings besides the children and your family all day long. We’re great, I know, but you need some other human interaction."

Adding that Khloé, who shares children True, six, and Tatum, one, with Tristan Thompson, once FaceTimed her children while she was at a party, Kim made a comparison between her sister and morbidly obese character Charlie in 2022 drama The Whale.

"It’s like The Whale," Kim shockingly told Khloé. "The guy won’t leave his house cause he’s, you know…"

"I’m Brendan Fraser?" a surprise Khloé asked, to which Kim confirmed, "I’m just saying… I don’t know why that came to mind."

The Whale, directed by Darren Aronofsky, marked Brendan Fraiser's Hollywood comeback, with the film earning him an Academy Award for Best Actor. To portray the 600-pound Charlie, Fraiser had to wear silcone-based fabrications and makeup that took six hours to put on.