Khloé Kardashian Recalls Lamar Odom 'Hounding' for Her Number Before They Started Dating

Khloé Kardashian reminisced about the early stages of her relationship with ex Lamar Odom.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, during a conversation about dating with her best friend, Malika Haqq, Kardashian was reminded of how determined Odom was initially.

"He never stopped texting me last night, I just didn't respond," Haqq said of a man she’s been seeing, per People. The comment prompted Khloé to say, "Oh, I love a person who knows what they want."

"The best thing Lamar did—well, not the best thing, he did a lot of good things—but when I wouldn't give him my number but then he found out that we had the same business manager," she remembered. "And then [he] was hounding Lester for my info. It was a turn on, it's sexy… you want a little aggressiveness."

She continued, "I also don't think it's good when we're both comfortable being single, without wanting to date.” She then remarked that the world is “scary” because there are “phones everywhere.”