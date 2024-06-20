Khloé Kardashian Recalls Lamar Odom 'Hounding' for Her Number Before They Started Dating

Khloé Kardashian reminisced about the early stages of her relationship with ex Lamar Odom.
On the latest episode of The Kardashians, during a conversation about dating with her best friend, Malika Haqq, Kardashian was reminded of how determined Odom was initially.
"He never stopped texting me last night, I just didn't respond," Haqq said of a man she’s been seeing, per People. The comment prompted Khloé to say, "Oh, I love a person who knows what they want."
"The best thing Lamar did—well, not the best thing, he did a lot of good things—but when I wouldn't give him my number but then he found out that we had the same business manager," she remembered. "And then [he] was hounding Lester for my info. It was a turn on, it's sexy… you want a little aggressiveness."
She continued, "I also don't think it's good when we're both comfortable being single, without wanting to date.” She then remarked that the world is “scary” because there are “phones everywhere.”
She explained, "I definitely think what I've been through is a factor why I'm not just like, 'Let's just start dating again!'"
"I don't want to fuck up my kids," she added. "So much has already transpired that could potentially fuck them up that I don’t want to add to that by bringing somebody new to mix 'cause so far, people have been very disappointing. I'm just not gonna open myself up the same way that I once did, but I don't think there's anything wrong with that. I also think that's what growing up is, you learn to protect yourself."
Kardashian and Odom said their I do’s on Sept. 27, 2009, a month after first meeting. Their marriage began to unravel in 2013 due to his cheating scandal and issues with drugs. She then filed for divorce before the new year.
Both celebs were ready to sign their divorce papers in July 2015 when, in October, the NBA player overdosed and was taken to the hospital after being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel. He was in a coma for months. Kardashian sat by his side as he recovered and the pair finalized their split in December 2016.
Khloé also endured several cheating scandals with ex Tristan Thompson, with whom she has two kids, 6-year-old True and 22-month-old Tatum. The former couple finally parted ways in 2021 and currently co-parent their children.