Don't expect Kim Kardashian to be the next film powerhouse, at least in front of the camera.

Although The Kardashians star will appear in and produce the upcoming Netflix comedy The Fifth Wheel, along with a currently-untitled thriller, in a new episode of her Hulu reality show, Kardashian acknowledging that she was "not expecting this career turn" into acting. As the businesswoman and socialite mentioned that she was "little bit green" to pitching projects to movie studios, Kardashian discussed being under pressure while at dinner with her friends.

"The offers they're bringing my way, I'm like, 'You think I can do that? I can't do that,'" she said in a Kardashians scene. Cutting to a confessional, she continued, "How do they know I can do it? Now the pressure's on because I'm like, 'Oh shit, this is happening,' I'm tripping the fuck out lowkey because I have to really do this and I have to deliver."

Kardashian joked that with acting and producing on her plate, she'll have to "give up something," and decided that "sleep" would be forgone, but joked that there's a timer on her facial appearance.

"I can do a movie a year; I've got about 10 years where I still look good, so that's all I've got in me and then I'll take some time off ... That's my 10-year plan," she said.

She later told her friends, "I feel like you need less Botox for more emotion and I don’t have it. I'm not gonna be gaining 500 lbs. for a role…That’s not where I need to be. How am I gonna cry? How am I gonna be scared out of my mind?"

But Kardashian's still motivated to make it big in Hollywood, this time, in more scripted projects, over 15 years since starring in parody film Disaster Movie.