Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Post for Chicago West's 6th Birthday

"Happy 6th Birthday Chicago! I honestly didn’t know too much about what raising a Capricorn girl would be like but you make it so easy and fun and silly!!!" Kardashian began the Instagram dedication to Chicago. "I can already see the determination and ambition you have within you. You are so smart, sweet, silly and so lovable to everyone around you especially your cousins! It’s magical to see you all together and all the love that exists between the tribe. I love you so much Chi Chi and can’t believe you are 6 years old! 🩷 I’m so so so happy to be your mommy!"

Chicago is Kardashian's third child overall, followed by Psalm West, 4, and preceded by Saint West, 8, and North West, 10, all of which the SKIMS founder shares with her ex-husband, Kanye West. The former couple had their youngest two children via surrogacy.

On Friday, Kardashian shared a pre-birthday selfie with Chicago, writing "It’s someone’s birthday sooooon ♾️🩵."