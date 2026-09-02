Joseline Hernandez’s Daughter Details Terrifying Encounter With Faith Evans’ Son

The disclosure aired on Joseline Hernandez’s The Grandma Is the Baby, which emphasized that autism does not inherently make someone violent or dangerous.

Bonnie recalled that Stevie J found her after returning from work, though the episode did not say when the alleged incident occurred or include Ryder’s account.

Bonnie Bella said meeting her autistic uncle Luis scared her because his behavior reminded her of Faith Evans’ son Ryder, who she alleges once grabbed her, carried her outside, and left her crying in a trash can.

A tense family introduction on Joseline Hernandez’s new reality series took a disturbing turn when her daughter, Bonnie Bella, revealed why meeting her uncle Luis frightened her. Speaking in a confessional during the most recent episode of The Grandma Is the Baby, Bonnie said Luis’ behavior reminded her of Faith Evans’ son Ryder—and of the day Ryder allegedly grabbed her, carried her outside, and left her crying inside a trash can. “When I saw my uncle, I was pretty scared for my life,” Bonnie said in the confessional. She explained that she did not know what to expect from Luis because of what she remembered happening while visiting her father, Stevie J. “The way he acts actually got me pretty scared,” she said. “I was scared that he would do the same thing that Ryder does, but a little bit different.”

Bonnie said the earlier encounter began with an ordinary question. “When I was little, I was with my dad, and I asked Ryder if he wanted any ice cream,” she recalled. According to Bonnie, Ryder then “grabbed me, put me out in the street, and just put me in a trash can.” Stevie later returned from work and found his daughter there. “My dad saw me and said, ‘What happened?’” Bonnie continued. “I was crying and saying, ‘Ryder threw me in the trash can.’” The episode did not specify when the alleged incident occurred. Ryder became part of Bonnie’s extended family through Stevie’s marriage to Faith Evans. Evans shares Ryder with her former husband, music executive Todd Russaw. Evans married Stevie in Las Vegas in 2018 following his explosive, on-and-off relationship with Joseline Hernandez, which had become one of the defining storylines of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Their attempt at a blended family unfolded alongside years of custody disputes and public tension between Stevie and Hernandez. Stevie filed for divorce in 2021, and the marriage officially ended in 2023.