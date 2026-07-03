Joseline Hernandez

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Split image. Left: Joseline Hernandez has long black hair and wears a brown jacket. Right: Amber Rose has a shaved head, glasses, and tattoos.
Pop Culture

Joseline Hernandez Addresses Amber Rose, Says She'd 'Want to Kill' Herself If Husband Left for Cher

The "Joseline's Cabaret" star took aim at Rose's situation with ex Alexander "AE" Edwards.

Alex Ocho30 days ago

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