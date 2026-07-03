India Love

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Rakai, India Love, and DDG
Pop Culture

India Love Interrupts Streamer Awards to Say DDG and Rakai Should Have Won Breakout Streamer Award

She channeled her inner Kanye West at the 2009 VMAs.

Trey Alston222 days ago
Ryan Garcia and India Love
Sports

India Love Says She Quit OnlyFans After It Was Leaked to Her Family, Brother Was Getting Into Fights

Love told Ryan Garcia that her little brother was "getting in fights at school."

tara mahadevan225 days ago
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: N3on attends THE CAMP presented by N3on And Hit Boy at Fab Factory on October 13, 2025 in North Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

N3on Says He Injects Salmon Sperm Into Skin Monthly to Alleviate 'Stress'

The controversial facial procedure costs the popular streamer $3500 monthly.

Jaelani Turner-Williams227 days ago
India Love
Sports

India Love Tells Ryan Garcia She’s Single, Says Her and DDG Were ‘Never in a Relationship'

The influencer revealed her relationship status to Ryan Garcia while they played ping-pong.

tara mahadevan227 days ago
Advertisement
India Westbrooks aka India love at Born x Raised 11th Annual Sadie Hawkins Winter Formal by Vans at Union Station on November 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

India Love Says Women Need to Stop ‘Fighting’ On the Internet: ‘We Got to Help Each Other’

During a recent stream on Twitch, she admitted that when she was younger she didn't listen to advice because she was "hard-headed."

Joe Price231 days ago
PokerGO/YouTube
Sports

India Love and Michael Phelps Get Flirty During Celebrity Poker Tournament

The two had a flirtatious moment while playing among other celebrities during the Celebrity Poker Tour Championship.

Jaelani Turner-Williams239 days ago
India Love and DDG
Pop Culture

India Love Crashes DDG's Dating Show, Calls Him Her 'Moo'

"You gotta pour into people who pour into you," she explained.

Trey Alston322 days ago
(R-L) India Love and Roddy Ricch.
Pop Culture

Roddy Ricch's Baby Mother and India Love Get Into Heated Exchange: 'What Do You Need?'

The rapper and Allie Kay share a son, Kadence, who was born in 2020.

tara mahadevan326 days ago
Split image of DDG and India Love.
Pop Culture

DDG Shuts Down India Love Romance Rumors After Gifting Her a Chain: 'That's Just My Friend'

After Love downplayed relationship rumors, the rapper and streamer has done the same.

Jose Martinez354 days ago
Advertisement
(L-R) India Love and Drake.
Pop Culture

India Love Says Drake Shoutout 'Definitely Shocked' Her: 'He’s a Legend'

The Boy said he was "proud" of the model and influencer and that she'll always be his "dog."

Jaelani Turner-Williams386 days ago
India Love with long red hair smiles, sitting against a brick wall background. She wears a black top with gold accents.
Pop Culture

India Love Addresses Speculation Her Net Worth Is $1 Million

The influencer told Complex's Speedy Morman she won't feel rich until her whole family's "up there" with her.

Alex Ocho386 days ago
DDGn and India Love sitting in chairs, engaged in conversation. The woman holds a phone, and there's a painting in the background.
Pop Culture

India Love When Asked About DDG Dating Speculation: 'I Don't Know What God Has for My Life'

India Love also said that streamers at large are "taking over."

Trace William Cowen394 days ago
drake
Pop Culture

Drake Recalls ‘All the Love’ He Shared With India Love in Message to Kai Cenat’s Streamer University

Drake had a personal message for the studens at Kai Cenat's Streamer University.

Joe Price417 days ago
Actress India Westbrooks
Pop Culture

India Love Responds to Roddy Ricch Dating Speculation

India Love is responding to claims that she and the rapper are seeing each other.

Xavier Hamilton2355 days ago
Advertisement
yg
Music

YG Shares Cameo-Filled "Hard Bottoms & White Socks" Video

MGK is among the artists making cameos in YG's latest.

Trace William Cowen2580 days ago
This is a photo of India Love.
Music

India Love's First Rap Single "Loco" Is Getting Some Serious Hate

India Love's "Loco" is drawing out all the haters.

Victoria L. Johnson3087 days ago
India Love
Sports

India Love Talks About Getting Bullied on Get Sweaty With Emily Oberg

The new season of Get Sweaty kicks off with reality star and model, India Love.

Complex3460 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App