Halle Bailey

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Halle Bailey Joins Julianne Moore in A24's 'The Debut'
Pop Culture

Halle Bailey Shares the Screen With Julianne Moore in A24's 'The Debut' Trailer

'The Little Mermaid' star steps into A24’s darkly funny musical comedy with Julianne Moore, Paul Giamatti and director Jesse Eisenberg.

Bernadette Giacomazzo23 days ago
Halle Bailey Praises Her 'Village' for Helping Her As a Single Mom
Pop Culture

Halle Bailey Says Her ‘Village’ of Women Is Helping Her Through Single Mom Life

Inside the sisterhood behind Halle’s strength, from co-parenting drama to raising Halo on set while filming 'You, Me, and Tuscany.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo102 days ago
Megan with dramatic makeup and styled hair poses with an extended hand. The background has comic-style text "Choso: Blood Manipulation."
Pop Culture

Halloween 2025: Best Celebrity Costumes f/ Megan Thee Stallion, Julia Fox, and More

Celebrities are going all out to celebrate the most important day of the year.

Trace William Cowen259 days ago
DDG and Halle Bailey attend the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

DDG and Halle Bailey Reach Temporary Resolution in Custody Dispute, Drop Restraining Orders

The former couple inched towards an agreement in their bitter custody dispute over their one-year-old son, Halo.

Joe Price261 days ago
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BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - October 22, 2025: Halle Bailey appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing October 23, 2025 in Burbank, California.
Pop Culture

Halle Bailey Doesn't Want Women to 'Feel Alone' During Postpartum Depression

The actress and singer explained that new moms need a "strong support system."

Jaelani Turner-Williams262 days ago
Halle Bailey's Debut Album, 'Love Or Something Like It' Debuts with Nearly 800K Spotify Streams
Music

Halle Bailey's 'Love? Or Something Like It' Debuts with Nearly 800K Spotify Streams

The debut album features guest appearances from Chlöe, H.E.R., GloRilla, and Mariah The Scientist.

Bernadette Giacomazzo264 days ago
DDG wearing a purple patterned shirt and Halle in a black halter top, both smiling.
Music

DDG Seemingly Addresses Halle Bailey Custody Battle in "17 More Years" Track: 'You Are a Good Mom'

"I don't wanna fight no more," DDG sings on new song "17 More Years."

Trace William Cowen279 days ago
DDG wears a burgundy jacket featuring a subtle, intricate pattern. The jacket has a pointed collar and a zip fastening. Underneath, a brown ribbed shirt is visible. Jewelry includes multiple layered necklaces with a prominent pendant and small stud earrings. Hair is styled in a short, textured cut, outside Amiri, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026, on June 26, 2025 in Paris, France.
Music

DDG Roasts People Who 'Hate' on Him: 'My Life Is Amazing & Urs Isn’t LMFAO'

The streamer and rapper says he's "still turnt" despite the backlash toward him.

Jaelani Turner-Williams281 days ago
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Halle Bailey with long hair and red lipstick, wearing a red outfit, rests her head on her hand against a dark background.
Music

Halle Bailey Will Share Her ‘Heartbreak’ Story With Debut Album 'Love? Or Something Like It'

Bailey says the album is "a story of first love, heartbreak, and everything that comes after."

Alex Ocho281 days ago
Split image. Left: DDG wears a patterned maroon shirt. Right: Halle Bailey in a black dress with braided hair.
Music

DDG and Halle Bailey Custody Battle: Judge Bans Them From Posting Their Son Halo on Social Media

Both parents were told to keep their child off social media as their custody battle continues.

Alex Ocho329 days ago
Halle Bailey attends the 2025 Met Gala.
Pop Culture

Halle Bailey Celebrates Wrapping Film in Italy Despite 'Every Obstacle'

The singer and actress is currently embroiled in a custody battle with her ex-boyfriend, DDG.

Joe Price349 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Halle Bailey attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Halle Bailey Spotted Kissing Mystery Man Amid Custody Battle

The actress-singer appears to have found new love amid her custody battle with DDG.

Jaelani Turner-Williams380 days ago
DDG wears a burgundy jacket featuring a subtle, intricate pattern during Paris Fashion Week.
Pop Culture

DDG Suggests He’ll Go to a Fertility Clinic for His Next Kid: ‘That’ll Alleviate a Lot of Sh*t’

DDG has been embroiled in a public custody battle with Halle Bailey, the mother of his child.

Joe Price381 days ago
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A person in a brown hoodie and black bandana stands in front of a SiriusXM backdrop.
Music

DDG Requests Permission To Visit Son in Italy Amid Custody Battle With Halle Bailey

Bailey accused DDG of domestic violence in her custody filing.

Jade Gomez387 days ago
DDG
Music

DDG Claps Back at Haters After Wishing All 'Active Dads' a Happy Father's Day

DDG and Halle Bailey are in the midst of a custody battle with their son.

tara mahadevan395 days ago
(L-R) Omarion, DDG, and Halle Bailey
Music

Omarion's Advice to DDG, Halle Bailey Amid Custody Battle: 'You Used to Love Each Other'

“I think it’s important to always remain respectful," he said.

Trey Alston401 days ago

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