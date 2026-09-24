DDG Says People Need to Stop Looking Down on Streamers, Calls Them ‘The New Celebrities’

His comments echo his 2025 claim that streamers had surpassed rappers in fame and fandom and had effectively become their own PR machines.

He argues that musicians now need content creators to promote new projects because streamers can generate more attention than traditional radio.

DDG says streamers are “the new celebrities,” pointing to their money, devoted fan bases, and cultural influence.

DDG wants people to stop treating streamers as somehow below traditional entertainers—and he has a blunt message for anyone still making that distinction. During a recent livestream, the rapper and longtime content creator argued that streaming has grown into a legitimate celebrity-making industry, complete with major money, devoted fan bases, and cultural influence. “The stigma that [n-words] have on streamers is false reality,” DDG said. “Streamers are celebrities. Streamers are the new celebrities. Alright? Whether you like it or not, that's just what it is.”

DDG then challenged what separates a successful streamer from any other famous entertainer. “What's the definition of a celebrity?” he asked. “Stop trying to act like just because a [n-word] stream, he regular. No, bro. [N-words] playing with real Ms! They have real fans, real motion, and real life!” And because this is DDG, his argument didn't stay philosophical for long. “Just 'cuz a [n-word] crack a joke or two, don't make him lame,” he continued. “Your hoe gon' get hit by a streamer! She might f*ck a streamer before she f*ck a rapper! All this stigma around content creators, y'all need to let it go.” The comments are considerably more heated than the last time DDG made essentially the same case.

During a 2025 appearance on Complex's 360 With Speedy, Speedy Morman asked whether streamers had surpassed rappers in fame and fandom. DDG didn't hesitate. “A hundred percent,” he said at the time. DDG argued that creators no longer simply promote entertainment—they have become a critical stop on the promotional circuit themselves. “We are the PR,” he said. “It feels good to be my own PR. I don't know if I'm doing a good job or not.” But his larger point was about the power shift behind the scenes. According to DDG, musicians releasing new projects increasingly need creators because their platforms can generate attention traditional media can't necessarily match.