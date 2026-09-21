Pop Culture

India Love Claims That Someone Is Being Paid to ‘Hate-Farm’ Her

The streamer alleged that someone is spending money to spread negative content about her on social media.

India Westbrooks aka India love at Born x Raised 11th Annual Sadie Hawkins Winter Formal by Vans at Union Station on November 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Streamer and model India Love believes that she’s being targeted as a victim of hate-farming.

In a new clip circulating on social media, the 30-year-old alleged that an unspecified person or group of people is engaging in online hate-farming practices against her by sharing negative content.

"I can't keep living like this y'all," Love began in the clip below. "Like, I wanna be free to just say and be, and I don't wanna worry about the clicks, but I was informed by someone that people are someone or some people are paying people to hate-farm me on the internet."

The streamer went live to share her belief that people are "praying on [her] downfall."

"You not gonna get me bitch. Yeah, it is messed up, but sink or swim and I'm not drowning," she continued. "I'm not gonna give them their way. So if you're watching this the person that paid for all this hate-farming, go on, keep wasting your money."

Earlier this month, Love talked about receiving body shaming attacks.

"See how people are like really bashing me for my first phase? Like, I've been like a skinny fit person my whole life and the moment I gained weight everybody's calling me a big fat fat funky fucking whale pregnant bitch," she said in the clip below. "And I don't appreciate that. I just don't appreciate that like guys like have some fucking grace and mercy like I'm a human being, okay?"

Last month, Love received mixed responses on social media after denying that she defecates or has flatulence, claiming that she vomits instead.

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