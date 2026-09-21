India Love Claims That Someone Is Being Paid to ‘Hate-Farm’ Her

Streamer and model India Love believes that she’s being targeted as a victim of hate-farming.

In a new clip circulating on social media, the 30-year-old alleged that an unspecified person or group of people is engaging in online hate-farming practices against her by sharing negative content.

"I can't keep living like this y'all," Love began in the clip below. "Like, I wanna be free to just say and be, and I don't wanna worry about the clicks, but I was informed by someone that people are someone or some people are paying people to hate-farm me on the internet."

The streamer went live to share her belief that people are "praying on [her] downfall."

"You not gonna get me bitch. Yeah, it is messed up, but sink or swim and I'm not drowning," she continued. "I'm not gonna give them their way. So if you're watching this the person that paid for all this hate-farming, go on, keep wasting your money."