Pop Culture

Eric Dane: Friends of Late Actor Launch GoFundMe for His Family

'Euphoria' creator Sam Levinson, and his wife, producer Ashley Levinson, are among those who have donated.

Eric Dane.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Eric Dane passed away earlier this week, and a GoFundMe has now been launched to support the family of late actor — you can donate here.

On Thursday (February 19), the former Grey’s Anatomy star lost his battle to progressive neurodegenerative disease Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). The actor was diagnosed with the condition in 2024 and was a staunch advocate for ALS awareness until his death.

With a goal of $250,000, Dane’s friends established the GoFundMe this week and have already raised over $170,000 to date. The top donation of $27,000 was contributed by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and his wife, entertainment producer Ashley Levinson. Dane starred as Cal Jacobs in the HBO drama and will appear posthumously in the show’s third and final season.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the loss of Eric Dane after a hard-fought battle with ALS, leaving behind his devoted wife, Rebecca, and his two teenage daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world" the GoFundMe's description reads.

"Following his diagnosis, Eric became a passionate spokesperson for the ALS community, using his voice and platform to advocate for fellow patients and to push for greater awareness.

"Even as his own health declined, he remained deeply committed to helping others facing the same devastating disease. As his illness progressed far more quickly than anyone could have imagined, Eric's friends have come together to create this GoFundMe to support his girls and their future needs."

Following his passing, Dane appeared in Netflix special Famous Last Words, where he delivered a parting message to his daughters

"I hope you won’t just listen to me, I hope you’ll hear me. First, live now, right now in the present. It’s hard, but I learned to do that," Dane said while looking into the camera.

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