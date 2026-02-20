Johnny Depp Reportedly Provided Housing for Eric Dane in His Final Days

According to an insider for Page Six, Johnny Depp quietly stepped in to help support fellow actor Eric Dane during Dane’s final days of his debilitating battle with ALS.

Depp reportedly provided housing for Dane in Los Angeles, so that the actor could focus on his family and his struggling health as he neared the end of his life.

“Eric [had] one less thing to worry about,” the insider said. [He was] “living basically rent-free in one of the homes Johnny owns above the Sunset Strip. He told Eric to pay whatever he could or — couldn’t for rent.”

“Johnny wanted to do what he could to ease the financial burden,” the inside source continued.

Dane, was likely best known for his role as Dr. Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy, and more recently appeared on Euphoria. While he enjoyed a successful career, he had to take a step back from acting after being diagnosed with ALS.