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Johnny Depp Reportedly Provided Housing for Eric Dane in His Final Days

Johnny Depp reportedly made sure Eric Dane had 'one less thing to worry about' during his final days.

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Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

According to an insider for Page Six, Johnny Depp quietly stepped in to help support fellow actor Eric Dane during Dane’s final days of his debilitating battle with ALS.

Depp reportedly provided housing for Dane in Los Angeles, so that the actor could focus on his family and his struggling health as he neared the end of his life.

“Eric [had] one less thing to worry about,” the insider said. [He was] “living basically rent-free in one of the homes Johnny owns above the Sunset Strip. He told Eric to pay whatever he could or — couldn’t for rent.”

“Johnny wanted to do what he could to ease the financial burden,” the inside source continued.

Dane, was likely best known for his role as Dr. Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy, and more recently appeared on Euphoria. While he enjoyed a successful career, he had to take a step back from acting after being diagnosed with ALS.

While Dane first announced that he had received the diagnosis in April of 2025. He had begun noticing symptoms as early as late 2023. One of his first symptoms was weakness in his right hand, however over time, his condition would swiftly and severely progress. He would begin to lose function in both of his arms and had difficulty standing and walking.

Eventually, the disease would cause him to require a wheelchair and also had a dramatic impact on his speech.

Dane shared some of his journey with ALS publicly in hopes of spreading further awareness of this devastating progressive neurodegenerative disease.

He was only 53-years-old when he passed away on February 19. He leaves behind two teenage daughters, Billie Beatrice Dane and Georgia Geraldine Dane.

“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world,” his family announced in a statement.

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