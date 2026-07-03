Sam Levinson

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Sam Levinson in a black suit stands in front of a "Euphoria" backdrop with the HBO logo.
Pop Culture

Sam Levinson Defends 'Euphoria' OnlyFans Storyline: 'It Hollows Out the Individual'

The 'Euphoria' creator says the series intentionally questioned the long-term effects of OnlyFans culture.

Mark Elibert26 days ago
Sam Levinson and Sydney Sweeney
Pop Culture

Sam Levinson on Sydney Sweeney's Nudity in ‘Euphoria’: 'There's a Lot of Trust That We Have'

Levinson praised Sweeney for being a “totally fearless” and “wonderfully professional” actress.

tara mahadevan46 days ago
Drake, Sam Levinson, and Zendaya posing together. Drake is in a checkered suit, Sam in a dark coat, and Zendaya in a white dress.
Pop Culture

‘Euphoria’ Creator Sam Levinson Explains Drake’s Role as Executive Producer on Show

Levinson said that Drake served as a "champion" for the HBO series early on.

Joe Price46 days ago
Zendaya in a black dress at an event, and Sam Levinson in a black suit at an HBO "Euphoria" premiere.
Pop Culture

'Euphoria' Season 3 Is Show's Swan Song, Sam Levinson and HBO Confirm

The latest episode, now confirmed as the series finale, gave fans a movie-length goodbye.

Trace William Cowen46 days ago
Sam Levinson speaks during the "Euphoria" panel at The Hollywood Reporter Directors In Focus May 2026 held at DGA Theater on May 02, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Sam Levinson Says Miniatures Took a Year to Build in ‘Euphoria’ Scene Showing a Giant Sydney Sweeney

The miniatures depicted Los Angeles in recent 'Euphoria' episode 'This Little Piggy.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams66 days ago
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Aubrey O'Day with long blonde hair in an orange dress poses at an event with a backdrop featuring handprints and logos.
Music

Aubrey O'Day in Awe of New 'Euphoria' Episode, Compares Viewing Experience to Watching Diddy Doc

"That was truly a piece of art," O'Day said of the 'Euphoria' wedding episode.

Trace William Cowen81 days ago
A man in a gold puffer jacket and cap with Rockstar Energy Drink branding, posing with a hand gesture.
Pop Culture

Here’s How ‘Euphoria’ Explained Angus Cloud’s Death in the Season Three Premiere

The season's opening episode also memorialized Eric Dane, who died in February from ALS.

Jade Gomez95 days ago
Sydney Sweeney with long blonde hair wearing a white dress waves and smiles against a blue background with decorative grass.
Style

Sydney Sweeney Wears Her Own Lingerie Brand SYRN in 'Euphoria' Season 3 Premiere

Sweeney’s character, Cassie Howard, is launching an OnlyFans to help pay for her elaborate wedding to Nate Jacobs in the new season of 'Euphoria.'

Trace William Cowen95 days ago
Zendaya poses in a sleek black dress at the "Euphoria" premiere, with large yellow text and a desert-themed backdrop.
Pop Culture

'Euphoria' Season 3 Premiere: Can Drug Mules Actually Drop Dead If Balloons Burst In Their Body?

"The danger of body-packing is if a balloon breaks, you die," Zendaya's Rue warns in the Season 3 premiere of 'Euphoria.'

Trace William Cowen95 days ago
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Labrinth.
Pop Culture

Labrinth Removes His Music From 'Euphoria' Season 3: 'I Don't Let People Treat Me Like Sh*t'

It comes weeks after the musician said he was "done with this industry" and blasted the HBO show.

Jaelani Turner-Williams97 days ago
Sam Levinson in a black suit at an event, Angus Cloud in a tie-dye shirt against a green background.
Pop Culture

'Euphoria' Creator Sam Levinson Pays Tribute to Angus Cloud at Season 3 Premiere: 'Loved Him Deeply'

"I fought hard to keep him clean," Levinson said of Cloud, who died of an accidental overdose in 2023.

Trace William Cowen100 days ago
Sydney Sweeney in a white dress smiles on the left, and Scooter Braun in a suit with glasses stands on the right against a dark backdrop.
Pop Culture

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Share Kiss at 'Euphoria' Season 3 Premiere

Sweeney returns as Cassie Howard in the long-awaited new season of the HBO hit.

Trace William Cowen100 days ago
Actress Amy Seimetz attends the Landmark Westwood's special screening and Q&A of "Strawberry Mansion" at The Landmark Westwood on February 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Amy Seimetz Has One Message After ‘The Idol’ Got Scrapped

'Don't let the bastards grind you down,' said the prolific director and actress.

Alex Gonzalez108 days ago
Zendaya with curly hair wearing a light blue blazer, looking displeased.
Pop Culture

'Euphoria' Trailer: Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and More Return for Long-Awaited New Season

Zendaya's character, Rue, is seen being questioned about a trip to Mexico in the latest look at the HBO hit's upcoming third season.

Trace William Cowen109 days ago
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Labrinth in an orange coat poses on a purple carpet at a "Euphoria" event, with a large backdrop behind him.
Music

'Euphoria' Composer Labrinth Slams HBO Show, Columbia Records: 'I'm Done With This Industry'

The reason behind Labrinth's remarks wasn't immediately clear.

Trace William Cowen126 days ago

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