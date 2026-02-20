Watch Eric Dane’s Final Message to His Daughters: 'We Had a Blast, Didn’t We?'

In a Netflix special entitled Famous Last Words, the late Eric Dane sat down with Brad Falchuk to give one final interview.

It was agreed that the interview would not be released until after his death. Prior to Dane’s passing at 53 years old on Thursday, February 19, that interview had not been released.

At the very end of the interview, Falchuk stepped out of the room to give Dane the chance to speak privately to the camera and share a message directed to his two teenage daughters, Billie and Georgia.

Because of the progressive neurodegenerative disease ALS that he had been battling for some time at the time of the interview, his speech was slowed, and he stumbled at times. However, his words were powerful and poignant.

“Overall, we had a blast, didn’t we?” he said, speaking to his daughters. “I remember all the times we spent at the beach. The two of you, me and Mom, in Malibu, Santa Monica, Hawaii, Mexico. I see you now playing in the ocean for hours, my water babies.”