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Biggie’s Son, CJ, Claims Grandma Voletta Wallace's Will Was Altered Two Weeks Before Her Death

The 29-year-old filed court documents claiming his grandmother's will was changed 15 days before her death, cutting him out of the estate.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 08: C.J Wallace attends The Biggie Experience: "The Return Of The King" Private Launch on March 08, 2024 in New York City.
Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Christopher "CJ" Wallace Jr., the son of The Notorious B.I.G. and Faith Evans, alleges that his paternal grandmother altered her will roughly two weeks before her death. He’s now taking her estate to court.

The 29-year-old entrepreneur filed documents in a Pennsylvania court seeking to invalidate a codicil signed by Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace, on February 6, 2025, fifteen days before she died at 72 years old, according to TMZ. CJ claims that the amendment constituted a drastic overhaul of her estate plan.

Under Voletta's original 2020 will, CJ and his half-sister, Ty'anna Wallace, were set to inherit the bulk of her personal property, including Biggie's music awards, their grandmother'‘s fur collection, jewelry, a Mercedes-Benz SUV, and a property in Jamaica.

A Delaware court opinion confirmed the change removed Wallace’s grandchildren as successor trustees and co-executors, replacing them entirely with Wayne Barrow, a former manager of Biggie.

CJ's filing contends his grandmother’s health was ailing and that she was on multiple medications when the amendment was signed, raising serious concerns about whether she had the mental aptitude to complete the document. He is also asking a judge to scrutinize the signatures, which he describes in the filing as appearing "facially inconsistent" and warranting review by a handwriting expert.

The filing asks the court to declare the amendment invalid and immediately remove Barrow from his role overseeing the estate, which he now shares with Evans. Earlier this month, it was ruled that Barrow, acting as trustee of Voletta's trust, is entitled to receive her 25 percent share of distributions from a Primary Wave catalog deal. Those funds are directed toward the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation, where Barrow serves as a board member.

Evans, who was married to Biggie from 1994 until his murder in 1997, "appeared to have been angered" by Voletta's late decision to remove CJ as co-trustee, per Rolling Stone.

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