Cj Wallace

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Two guys wearing only one
Style

Sons of Biggie and Jadakiss Star in ONLY ONE’s Debut Collection Campaign

WOODstack’s first in-house label arrives today with a Summer 2026 collection rooted in the golden era of New York street culture.

Brendan Frederick1 day ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 08: C.J Wallace attends The Biggie Experience: "The Return Of The King" Private Launch on March 08, 2024 in New York City.
Music

CJ Wallace Scores Big Win in Defamation Lawsuit Against Former Producer

A default was entered against producer Jonathan Hay, who had given interviews accusing Wallace of setting him up to be sexually assaulted by Diddy.

Jaelani Turner-Williams69 days ago
CJ Wallace hosts Close Knit Studio: A Gallery Experience at MuseZeuM on December 05, 2024 in Miami, Florida. LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: (L to R) Johnnie Sarpong, Sean Combs aka Diddy and Giggs attend the celebration for Diddy's birthday and new album launch at LAVO on November 9, 2023 in London, England.
Music

CJ Wallace, Son of Biggie and Faith Evans, Sues Producer Over Diddy 'Freak Off' Allegations

Producer Jonathan Hay accused Wallace of setting him up to be sexually assaulted by Diddy.

Jaelani Turner-Williams244 days ago

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