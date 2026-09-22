Style

Teyana Taylor Stars in Calvin Klein's Fall 2026 Underwear Campaign

The focus of the campaign is the new Perfectly Fit Custom Lift Bra design.

Teyana Taylor in black lingerie is lying on a bed with white sheets, looking at the camera. The setting is warm and intimate.
Image via Gordon Von Steiner/Calvin Klein

Teyana Taylor is the face of a new underwear campaign from Calvin Klein.

The Golden Globe winner, also an Oscars and Grammys nominee, has been enlisted to help introduce the brand’s new Perfectly Fit Custom Lift Bra, described as “an evolution” of the everyday brassiere.

As the One Battle After Another star and Escape Room artist sees it, this leap forward for bra design is tailor-made to meet the demands of her unique lifestyle.

Shop Teyana Taylor on Complex

"When I feel good in what I’m wearing, you can see it in the way I move," she said in a statement shared with Complex. “I need something that can keep up with me—whether I’m on a red carpet, performing, running around with my kids, or just at home. That’s what I love about the Perfectly Fit bra. It gives me the lift and support I want without sacrificing comfort. I can move, I can breathe, and I can just be me.”

Per CK reps, what makes the Perfectly Fit Custom Lift so special is that it adjusts padding level by size, meaning smaller sizes are equipped with “enhanced life” while larger sizes come with less. Put another way, the bra’s design leans into a more proportional approach to support.

Below, see more from the Taylor campaign. To shop pieces seen here, hit up CK.

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