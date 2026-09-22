Teyana Taylor Stars in Calvin Klein's Fall 2026 Underwear Campaign

Teyana Taylor is the face of a new underwear campaign from Calvin Klein.

The Golden Globe winner, also an Oscars and Grammys nominee, has been enlisted to help introduce the brand’s new Perfectly Fit Custom Lift Bra, described as “an evolution” of the everyday brassiere.

As the One Battle After Another star and Escape Room artist sees it, this leap forward for bra design is tailor-made to meet the demands of her unique lifestyle.