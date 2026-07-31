Voletta Wallace

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Latest Stories

Mark Ford, Esther Dere, Lil' Cease, Voletta Wallace, Faith Evans and Wayne Barrow attend 2017 American Black Film Festival on June 17, 2017 in Miami, Florida.
Music

Former Biggie Manager Wins Catalog Proceeds, to Be Shared With Faith Evans

Wayne Barrow, the former manager of the late rapper, has been ordered to receive a 25 percent portion of Biggie's Primary Wave catalog profits.

Jaelani Turner-Williams2 hours ago

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