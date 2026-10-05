'The Batman Part II' Production 'Temporarily Paused' Due to Director's 'Family Matter'

Production on the anticipated sequel to 2022 DC Studios movie The Batman has been paused due to a “family matter” involving director Matt Reeves.

As first reported by Deadline, the studio released a statement on Monday (Oct. 5) with the aforementioned update while extending their “full support” for the filmmaker. Reeves directed the first installment of The Batman, which starred Robert Pattinson in the titular role. Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, and more were also featured in the cast of the original film.

While the current release date of The Batman Part II is set for February 18, 2028, it isn’t known whether the newly announced production pause will have an effect on the theatrical schedule.

Pattinson, Farrell, Jayme Lawson, and Andy Serkis return for the sequel, which is being filmed in London, with new cast members including Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, and more. For those in need of a Pattinson binge watch, the British actor has starred in three successful films this year: The Drama, The Odyssey, and Primetime.