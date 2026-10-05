The Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints will renew their NFC South rivalry tonight at the Caesars Superdome with the host Saints favored by -1.5. The total at Fanatics Sportsbook for this Monday Night Football matchup is 48.0. Below, we will deliver a full betting preview of Falcons versus Saints. MNF odds: Falcons at Saints

Here is a look at the current Monday Night Football odds from Fanatics.

Spread: Falcons (+1.5) at Saints (-1.5)

Moneyline: Falcons (+100) at Saints (-120)

Total: Over 48.0 (-110)/Under 48.0 (-110)

The NFC South race is wide open at the moment with the Panthers at 2-2, the Falcons at 1-2, and the Saints at 1-2. Atlanta and New Orleans will clash this evening. It is the first division game of the season for the Saints, while the Falcons are 0-1 in NFC South play after getting blown out by Carolina in Week 2, 34-3. Atlanta rebounded nicely from the loss to the Panthers, though, as it went into Green Bay and toppled the Packers on Thursday Night Football in Week 3, 35-14. The Saints, meanwhile, are smarting from a 35-27 loss to the Raiders in Week 3. Kellen Moore’s crew is 2-1 against the spread so far this season, while Kevin Stefanski’s squad is 1-2 ATS.

New Orleans games have gone Over the total twice so far in 2026-27, and Under once. Atlanta games have gone Over the number once so far, and Under twice. Falcons vs. Saints player props

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson is the most likely player to find the end zone Monday night as he has anytime TD odds of -210 at Fanatics. Robinson has scored at least 1 TD in two out of three games so far this season. Chris Olave is the most likely Saints player to hit paydirt as he is +130 to score. The WR has 1 TD on the season. Saints QB Tyler Shough has a passing yard Over/Under of 260.5, while Michael Penix has an O/U of 220.5. Shough passed for 410 yards in Week 1 against Detroit, 252 yards in Week 2 against Baltimore, and 255 yards in Week 3 against the Raiders.

Penix, meanwhile, has played in just one game so far this season - the 35-14 win over the Packers. The third-year Falcons QB turned in a solid performance against Green Bay as he completed 18-of-25 passes for 256 yards and 1 TD. Robinson’s rushing O/U is 90.5, while Alvin Kamara’s rushing O/U is 35.5. Drake London’s receiving O/U is 80.5, with juice on the Over, while Olave’s number is 80.5.

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