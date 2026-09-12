Antonio Brown Threatens Druski Over CTE Skit: 'I'mma F*ck You in the Ass'

The backlash comes as a BMJ study found CTE pathology in nearly a quarter of former NFL players who died between 2016 and 2021.

Antonio Brown threatened to "violate" Druski and give him a wedgie after suggesting the comedian’s viral CTE sketch could have targeted him.

Antonio Brown has responded to Druski's viral CTE sketch with a couple of threats — including one to "fuck" the comedian in the ass. After being stopped for an on-the-street interview with We Outside by Sidetalk, which was shared on Thursday (September 10), Brown was asked whether the comedian's concussion bit was aimed at him. "I don't know. It could have been," he said, before going on to make his first threat. "Yeah, I'mma fuck Druski in his ass. Yo, Druski, I'mma fuck you in the ass. Like, not directly in your shit, but like, yeah, we going to violate you, bro," the former NFL star said.

When asked what he would do if the two crossed paths, the former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver further threatened how he would "violate" the Coulda Been Records founder. "We going to run up on him and give him a wedgie for all my CTE brothers," he said. "Yeah, we going to get him a wedgie. We going to get his draws. We going to get his draws to his ears." When questioned about fellow "CTE Gang" members, Brown named former Seattle Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor, but said that he didn’t want to continue "dropping names." Druski posted the sketch, titled "Athletes Get Concussions & LOSE THEIR MINDS," in late August. In the three-minute clip, the comedian plays Ray Price, a running back in the fictional MFL who takes a violent hit and then unravels through a police chase in a gold Ferrari, repeated head-banging into a locker and an unsuccessful rap career.