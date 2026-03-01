Sports

Antonio Brown Claims He’s in Dubai Bomb Shelter Amid U.S.–Iran Conflict — But Is He Really?

Former NFL receiver’s viral X post sparks questions as legal limits, studio footage and a copied caption cast doubt on his claim to be in Dubai during strikes

Antonio Brown, wearing a red "America Again" cap and a black and white outfit, smiles, with another person blurred in the background.
(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Former NFL star Antonio Brown found himself stuck in Dubai amid the dramatic escalation of conflict between Israel, the United States and Iran, but questions quickly emerged about whether the former NFL star was actually there at all.

On Feb. 28, Brown posted on X, “Moved to Dubai for tax shelter and now I’m in a bomb shelter,” referencing the rapidly unfolding military conflict in the Middle East.

The message that racked up thousands of views within hours came after Israel and the U.S. launched a major military campaign targeting Iran the same day. At first, it was unclear if Brown was serious, as he did not provide additional context and has a history of posting sarcastic and provocative comments on social media.

However, it appears Brown copied a post made by another account by the name of @SizeChad.

Brown also shared an Instagram Story hours after his post, showing him in the recording studio.


The uncertainty around Brown’s location has only deepened given his recent legal and public activity in the United States. Earlier this year, Brown reportedly had to request permission from a judge just to travel to Tampa, Florida for business as he is on house arrest for an attempted murder charge.

Brown previously attempted to relocate to Dubai in mid-2025, but that effort ended when he was arrested and extradited back to the United States in November. Authorities alleged at the time that he had traveled to the United Arab Emirates while facing a Florida warrant.

Officials described the U.S.-Israeli operation as a coordinated strike aimed at Iranian leadership and strategic infrastructure. Israeli authorities and Trump said the assault killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, though Iranian officials have not confirmed that claim. Iran has since launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes toward Israeli territory and U.S. military positions in the region, raising fears of a wider conflict.

Air raid sirens have sounded across multiple Israeli cities, forcing civilians into bomb shelters as governments across the Middle East implemented emergency measures. Schools, workplaces, and public gatherings were shut down in some areas while officials urged residents to remain alert.

The Israeli offensive marks a sharp escalation in tensions tied to Iran’s nuclear program, missile capabilities, and regional influence. Military activity has continued across several fronts as both sides exchange strikes.

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