Coulda Been Records

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Druski performs onstage at the BET Awards 2026 held at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Druski Holds Coulda Been Records Audition During 2026 BET Awards

Trying out for a spot on the Coulda Been Records roster was a male rapper with a BBL.

Jaelani Turner-Williams20 days ago
Druski and Timothée Chalamet
Pop Culture

Timothée Chalamet Jokes He’s ‘2 Percent Jamaican’: ‘I Had a Great-Grandparent From Kingston’

The actor stopped by Druski's auditions for Coulda Been Records in Brooklyn.

tara mahadevan212 days ago
Druski smokes next to Lil Yachty, both in suits.
Music

Druski Channels Playboi Carti on "Come to Coulda Been" Theme Song With Lil Yachty

Druski taps into his inner Opium on the theme song for the second season of 'Coulda Been House.'

Trace William Cowen367 days ago
Druski for Complex Volume 001
Music

Druski Is Serious About Coulda Been Records. Sort Of.

Druski's Coulda Been Records started as a joke. Now, the hilarious IG Live series is actually launching careers, and he's ready to take it to the next level.

Brenton Blanchet1417 days ago

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