Bam Margera Marries Fiancée Dannii Marie: 'It's Official'

Bam Margera has married his fiancée, Danii Marie.
Margera’s manager, Mike Quinn told TMZ that the pair said their I do’s on Tuesday in Socorro County, New Mexico. The pair are there to shoot a movie called Collecting Souls, which apparently prompted them to walk down the aisle, as well.
TMZ obtained footage of the couple’s wedding at Val Verde Historic Hotel. While family and friends weren’t able to attend, the crew from the film were present.
During his vows, the 44-year-old Jackass alum credited Dannii for helping him get sober.
“[You] made me stop drinking and got me back to skateboarding, and I cannot thank you enough,” Bam said, visibly getting emotional.
On Instagram on Tuesday, he wrote, "Danielle Marie MARGERA, it’s official. To all family and friends there will be a November wedding in Pennsylvania for everyone with a @yelawolf performance! Everyone is invited except Paul (head)😂❤️💍😘."
Margera and Dannii got engaged last October, having met six months prior.
Bam is unfortunately in the middle of a custody battle with his ex, Nikki Boyd. The two share one son, Phoenix Wolf who was born in 2017. Boyd filed for legal separation last February.