Bam Margera Marries Fiancée Dannii Marie: 'It's Official'

Bam Margera has married his fiancée, Danii Marie.

Margera’s manager, Mike Quinn told TMZ that the pair said their I do’s on Tuesday in Socorro County, New Mexico. The pair are there to shoot a movie called Collecting Souls, which apparently prompted them to walk down the aisle, as well.

TMZ obtained footage of the couple’s wedding at Val Verde Historic Hotel. While family and friends weren’t able to attend, the crew from the film were present.