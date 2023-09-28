Bam Margera Shows Off New Britney Spears Tattoo: ‘I Feel Your F*cking Pain’

Bam Margera, who once introduced himself as “the Britney Spears of Jackass,” now has a new tattoo referencing the singer’s 2000 album and single Oops!… I Did It Again.

Margera revealed the ink on Instagram this week, saying in a video taken during the tattooing process that he had “been through the ringer” when it came to rehab programs.

"I’ve been through the ringer with the longest Florida shuffle, which means that if the interventionalist knows you have insurance money, they’ll find reasons to keep you there forever," Margera said in the clip. "So, Britney Spears. Oops, they did it to me too. I’m on your level."

Toward the end of the clip, Margera reiterated what he sees as the similarities between himself and Spears.

"Britney, I’m on your level," he said. "I feel your fucking pain."

In the caption of the post, Margera elaborated on his claims, stating he's spent hundreds of thousands of dollars after a series of 10 different rehabs in Florida. Margera, who recently marked one month of sobriety, also said he's now "a happy camper" after removing certain "pieces of shit" from his life.