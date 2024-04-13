Johnny Knoxville Reveals He Still Writes Ideas for 'Jackass' But Is Uncertain About Possible Fifth Film

However, Knoxville admitted that he still writes ideas for the franchise due to having a lot of time on his hands.

"I don’t know if we’ll ever do another one," he shared. "It’s kind of, you get the feeling, and then, ‘Let’s do another!’, but I don’t know."

Knoxville's comments arrive after he made similar remarks about a Jackass 5 during a recent interview with ComicBook.com.

"Jackass is like a feeling that you get, and you have to extinguish by doing another one," he told the website. "I don't have that feeling right now, but I still write ideas for Jackass all the time just because I can't help it. I get an idea, I'll just write it down and email it to myself. So I still write just in case, but I don't know if there will be enough."

The iconic MTV series has produced four films: Jackass: The Movie (2002), Jackass Number Two (2006), Jackass 3D (2010), and Jackass Forever (2022).