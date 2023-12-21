Bam Margera Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Dannii Marie

In September, Bam marked the ongoing journey with a Britney Spears tribute tattoo. As fans will recall, Bam introduced himself as the "Britney Spears of Jackass" while on tour with Steve-O earlier this year.

"I’ve been through the ringer with the longest Florida shuffle, which means that if the interventionalist knows you have insurance money, they’ll find reasons to keep you there forever," Margera said when showing off the Britney tattoo, inked by the folks at First Hand Tattoo in Warminster. "So, Britney Spears. Oops, they did it to me too. I’m on your level."

Earlier this year, Nicole Boyd, who married Bam Margera in 2013, was reported to have filed for legal separation. The two share a son together.