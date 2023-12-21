Bam Margera Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Dannii Marie

Bam Margera and Dannii Marie are engaged.
As first reported by Us Weekly, Bam proposed to Dannii in October after roughly six months of dating. In a statement to the publication, the Jackass and Viva La Bam star praised his fiancée as “everything I’ve ever asked for” and credited her with helping him on his path toward sobriety.
"Now I wake up, I walk the dogs, I stretch, I go to the gym, I go skateboarding. Everything’s a structured fun schedule,” Bam said on Wednesday.
In a separate report from TMZ, fans were given a few more details on the engagement, including word that the proposal took place at Ed Duffy's home in Pennsylvania. This month, Bam, who split from his wife Nicole Boyd in 2021, announced he had recently marked 100 days of sobriety. Commemorating the milestone was Mark Wahlberg, a "big fan" of Bam's work.
"So happy for you and your sobriety," the Arthur the King actor said in an IG video. "Wow, 120 days. God bless you, bro."
In September, Bam marked the ongoing journey with a Britney Spears tribute tattoo. As fans will recall, Bam introduced himself as the "Britney Spears of Jackass" while on tour with Steve-O earlier this year.
"I’ve been through the ringer with the longest Florida shuffle, which means that if the interventionalist knows you have insurance money, they’ll find reasons to keep you there forever," Margera said when showing off the Britney tattoo, inked by the folks at First Hand Tattoo in Warminster. "So, Britney Spears. Oops, they did it to me too. I’m on your level."
Earlier this year, Nicole Boyd, who married Bam Margera in 2013, was reported to have filed for legal separation. The two share a son together.