Bam Margera says he was defending himself and his friends in a fistfight that was caught on camera.

According to TMZ, the scuffle involving the Jackass alum went down last week when an unidentified barefoot man threatened him and his friends outside of a property in Los Angeles.

"This individual, who had been pacing nearby for hours relentlessly, and causing disturbances by yelling and overturning trash cans, escalated the confrontation by punching Margera when he stepped outside to smoke," said Bam’s manager Mike Quinn to TMZ.

“Go do heroin and die, you fucking piece of shit,” 44-year-old Margera is heard saying after a brief scuffle.

Despite repeated calls to the police, no assistance from the LAPD arrived. Margera even uploaded a video on Monday of himself claiming to a 911 dispatcher that he had called them 18 times in the past two hours and no one showed up.