Pop Culture

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Zahara Officially Drops Her Father’s Last Name

She becomes the latest of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's children to have "Pitt" dropped from their names.

Zahara Jolie and Angelina Jolie arrive to the Without Blood screening at Village East by Angelika on September 14, 2026 in New York City.
James Devaney via Getty Images

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter, Zahara, has dropped her dad’s last name.

As reported by TMZ, a court hearing was held on Monday (Sept. 28), and her request to remove “Pitt” from her name was approved after no objections to the motion were filed. The 21-year-old previously filed a petition to drop her dad’s last name in June, requesting her legal name be officially changed to Zahara Marley Jolie. She has reportedly been estranged from her father for some time.

Angelina adopted Zahara from an orphanage in Ethiopia in 2005. Angelina previously adopted her first child, Maddox, from Cambodia in 2002, whom Brad later adopted along with Zahara. The couple welcomed their first biological child in 2006, adopted another child in 2007, and welcomed twins in 2008.

Brad and Angelina got married in 2014, but they separated in 2016 and finalized their divorce years later. He later sued her for selling her share of a winery they co-owned, and she countered by accusing him of physical and verbal abuse during an incident on a plane in 2016.

Earlier this year, the couple’s daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt filed a petition to legally drop her father’s last name. She became the latest of their six children to take such action.

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