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Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Becomes Latest Child to File Petition to Drop ‘Pitt’ From Last Name

The youngest daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is seeking to legally change her name to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie, joining siblings, Maddox and Zahara.

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend the 77th Annual Tony Awards.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, the 18-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has filed a petition to legally drop her father’s last name.

According to court documents obtained by People, Vivienne has requested to change her name to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie, listing the reason for the removal of the “Pitt” surname as “personal.” She has become the fourth of Jolie and Pitt’s six children to submit such paperwork.

Shiloh filed the documents on her 18th birthday in 2024. Zahara recently completed a legal hurdle in an effort to remove his surname by taking out an ad in the Los Angeles Daily Journal. Maddox submitted a request to legally change his name to Maddox Chivan Jolie after appearing as “Maddox Jolie” in his mother’s latest film Couture where he worked as an assistant director, per TMZ.

In 2024, Vivienne appeared as “Vivienne Jolie” in the Playbill for the musical The Outsiders.

“If people knew the whole truth, they would have more sympathy for the children and respect them,” a source close to Jolie told People. “The fact they aren’t speaking ill or sharing things publicly only shows their decency.”

“Angie hasn’t been fighting and isn’t angry,” the source added. “She just wants everyone to heal.”

Page Six reported Knox appears to be also distancing himself from his father, as evident by his diploma from Fusion Academy using the name “Knox Jolie.”

A hearing for Vivienne’s name change has been scheduled for Nov. 2.

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