Angelina Jolie Sells Her $24.75M LA Estate as She Eyes a Life Beyond the U.S.

Key Takeaways
- Angelina Jolie sold her historic Los Feliz estate for $24.75 million after listing it for $29.9 million in May.
- The 11,000-square-foot Cecil B. DeMille property, which Jolie bought for $24.5 million in 2017, includes six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a pool, a guest house, and a tea house.
- With her twins now 18, Jolie plans to spend more time outside the U.S.—particularly in Cambodia—and says she wants to live “a bit nomadic” without a single fixed base.
Angelina Jolie has sold the Los Angeles estate that anchored her family’s post-divorce life for nearly a decade, closing a $24.75 million deal on the historic Cecil B. DeMille property as she looks toward a future increasingly based outside the United States.
According to Los Angeles Magazine, Jolie’s realtors, Jon Grauman and Ernie Carswell, announced the sale on Instagram on September 24, four months after the actor and humanitarian put the Los Feliz compound on the market. She originally asked $29.9 million for the home in May, just ahead of twins Vivienne and Knox’s 18th birthday in July. The buyer’s identity has not been made public.
The 11,000-square-foot residence is no ordinary Hollywood house. Built for the legendary filmmaker and Paramount co-founder Cecil B. DeMille, the DeMille Drive estate overlooks Griffith Observatory and the Hollywood Hills. It includes six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a library, a gym, a pool, a wine cellar, a guest house, and a tea house.
Jolie paid $24.5 million for the home in 2017, making the sale a modest gain before commissions and other transaction costs. It became her primary home after her separation from Brad Pitt, when she remained in Los Angeles to raise their children.
Madonna reportedly took interest in the property after selling her own Los Angeles home in 2023, though there has been no indication she was the eventual buyer.
For Jolie, the sale lands at a moment that has been years in the making. In a 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she addressed the custody-related reasons she stayed in California, saying, “I am here because I have to be here from a divorce, but as soon as they’re 18, I’ll be able to leave.”
She added, “[After Los Angeles,] I’ll spend a lot of time in Cambodia. I’ll spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world.”
In a recent interview with L’Officiel, Jolie said she expects to be “out of the States more” and described a future without a single fixed address.
“I don’t really plan to have a base,” she said. “I’d like to have a home base for my family, a place where some of the mom stuff and the family photos are. And then I’d like to be a bit nomadic for a while.”
Cambodia remains central to that picture. Jolie adopted her oldest son, Maddox, from the country in 2002 and has long maintained personal and humanitarian ties there, including her own home. She has also spoken recently about spending time in the countries connected to her children and family.