Angelina Jolie Sells Her $24.75M LA Estate as She Eyes a Life Beyond the U.S.

With her twins now 18, Jolie plans to spend more time outside the U.S.—particularly in Cambodia—and says she wants to live “a bit nomadic” without a single fixed base.

The 11,000-square-foot Cecil B. DeMille property, which Jolie bought for $24.5 million in 2017, includes six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a pool, a guest house, and a tea house.

Angelina Jolie sold her historic Los Feliz estate for $24.75 million after listing it for $29.9 million in May.

Angelina Jolie has sold the Los Angeles estate that anchored her family’s post-divorce life for nearly a decade, closing a $24.75 million deal on the historic Cecil B. DeMille property as she looks toward a future increasingly based outside the United States. According to Los Angeles Magazine, Jolie’s realtors, Jon Grauman and Ernie Carswell, announced the sale on Instagram on September 24, four months after the actor and humanitarian put the Los Feliz compound on the market. She originally asked $29.9 million for the home in May, just ahead of twins Vivienne and Knox’s 18th birthday in July. The buyer’s identity has not been made public. The 11,000-square-foot residence is no ordinary Hollywood house. Built for the legendary filmmaker and Paramount co-founder Cecil B. DeMille, the DeMille Drive estate overlooks Griffith Observatory and the Hollywood Hills. It includes six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a library, a gym, a pool, a wine cellar, a guest house, and a tea house.