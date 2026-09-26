Brad Pitt Says He's a 'Little Concerned' About 'Ocean's 14' Reunion ‘Hijinks’

The sequel will follow an aging crew working around its limitations, with Don Cheadle and Andy Garcia also returning as Warner Bros. finalizes the production schedule.

Pitt said he is “a little concerned” about the reunion because “the hijinks will ensue” among the longtime castmates.

Brad Pitt is ready to get the Ocean's crew back together, but he already knows things could get a little chaotic. During a new video interview shared by Entertainment Tonight, Pitt confirmed that he will reunite with George Clooney, Matt Damon, and Julia Roberts for Ocean's 14. After being asked about the return of Clooney, Damon, and Roberts for Ocean's 14, Pitt replied: "Yeah, we're figuring that out now. George wrote a banger of a script that's actually worth getting up and going, telling another one. So we're gonna do it. I love that."

But when asked what he's looking forward to about getting the group back together, Pitt admitted the cast's history of messing with each other has him slightly worried. "Oh, I'm a little, I'm actually a little concerned," he said. "Cause the hijinks will ensue." Pitt has previously joked about the prospect of working with Clooney again. While discussing another Ocean's movie, he quipped that he'd "kind of sworn that off for health reasons" before giving Clooney's script his stamp of approval by calling it "pretty damn tasty." The upcoming movie won't simply be about getting the original cast back together. Clooney has said the story will lean into the fact that Danny Ocean's crew isn't quite as young as it was during its previous heists. "There was something about the idea that we're too old to do what we used to do, but we're still smart enough to know how to get away with something, that just appeals to me," Clooney told Variety. "They've lost a step, and they need to find a way to work around their limitations."