Pop Culture

Robert Pattinson Addresses 'The Batman: Part II' Production Pause, Says They'll 'Figure It All Out'

The movie recently paused production due to an unspecified "family matter" involving director-writer Matt Reeves.

Robert Pattinson at the BFI London Film Festival, wearing a black suit and tie, smiling against a red backdrop.
Lia Toby / Stringer via Getty Images

Robert Pattinson wants fans to know that they’ll “figure it all out” regarding the recent pause in production on The Batman: Part II.

Earlier this month, it was reported that production on The Batman Part II had been “temporarily paused” due to a “family matter” involving director Matt Reeves. Production on the highly anticipated sequel to 2022’s The Batman kicked off in June following multiple delays. In an interview with Official Pop Drop while promoting his movie Primetime, Pattinson reassured fans that production will resume once they figure it out.

“Yeah, we’re pausing for a little bit, and then we’re going to figure it all out,” Pattinson shared.

Reeves directed The Batman and spent a few years working on the script for the follow-up. Pattinson returns in the titular role, while Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, and Jayme Lawson also return. The sequel boasts an impressive cast of newcomers, too, including Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, and more.

The Batman: Part II is currently scheduled to hit theaters on February 18, 2028, but it’s unclear whether the production pause will cause the movie to shift its release date further back. Fans of Pattinson certainly haven’t had a shortage of movies starring him, though, as he’s already appeared in The Drama, The Odyssey, and Primetime this year. In December, he will also star in Dune: Part Three.

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