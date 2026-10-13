Robert Pattinson Addresses 'The Batman: Part II' Production Pause, Says They'll 'Figure It All Out'

Robert Pattinson wants fans to know that they’ll “figure it all out” regarding the recent pause in production on The Batman: Part II.

Earlier this month, it was reported that production on The Batman Part II had been “temporarily paused” due to a “family matter” involving director Matt Reeves. Production on the highly anticipated sequel to 2022’s The Batman kicked off in June following multiple delays. In an interview with Official Pop Drop while promoting his movie Primetime, Pattinson reassured fans that production will resume once they figure it out.

“Yeah, we’re pausing for a little bit, and then we’re going to figure it all out,” Pattinson shared.