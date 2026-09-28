Pop Culture

Pauly D Pauses His Las Vegas DJ Set to Propose to Nikki Hall

The 'Jersey Shore' cast member and DJ paused a recent DJ set in Las Vegas to propose to his longtime girlfriend.

Nikki Hall and Pauly D attend the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.
Taylor Hill via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • DJ Pauly D paused his set at Omnia Dayclub in Las Vegas to propose to Nikki Hall.
  • Hall called the engagement “the easiest YES I’ve ever said.”
  • The pair met on MTV’s Double Shot at Love in 2019.

Jersey Shore star Paul ‘DJ Pauly D’ DelVecchio is getting married.

In videos circulating on social media, Pauly D paused his DJ set at the OMNIA Dayclub in Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, on Sunday (Sept. 27) to pop the question to his longtime girlfriend, Nikki Hall. The couple met on the MTV Double Shot at Love reality series in 2019, and went public with their relationship the following year.

Hall took a moment when Pauly D got on one knee, clearly shocked by the proposal, but enthusiastically said yes.

In a post sharxed on Instagram alongside photos of the moment, Hall confirmed their engagement. “We’ve spent these years choosing each other, growing together, building a life we love, and never rushing a chapter just because the world was ready to read it,” she wrote. “No pressure. No timeline. Just ours—and God’s. & as always, his time was perfect. The easiest YES I’ve ever said.”

Related Stories

Travis Kelce Breaks Silence Following Taylor Swift Wedding 'Best Night of My Life'
Sports

Travis Kelce Finally Breaks Silence on Taylor Swift’s ‘Crazy’ MSG Wedding

After a Hollywood-packed 'crazy night' in New York, Kelce finally weighs in on the wedding, his emotional trip down the aisle and his pivot back to football.

Bernadette Giacomazzo47 days ago
Lena The Plug and Drake
Music

Lena the Plug Tosses Her Wedding Ring Away While Meeting Drake

She told him that he's her "hall pass."

Trey Alston50 days ago
Shaquille O'Neal in a black polo shirt, Travis Kelce in a floral shirt and red cap, and Taylor Swift in a black outfit with a silver backdrop.
Pop Culture

Shaq Says He Didn't Get an Invite to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

The NBA legend playfully called out the couple for leaving him off the guest list before offering the newlyweds his heartfelt congratulations.

Mark Elibert71 days ago

Trending

1
SportsWWE Superfan 'Sign Guy' Rick Achberger Dies After Recent Health Issues
2
MusicThe 30 Best Rap Albums of 2006, Ranked
3
MusicWatch Drake Perform "Janice STFU" at Karol G's Houston Show
4
SneakersTom Sachs' New Nike Collab Is Available Now
5
StyleMadonna Won Artist of the Year at the VMAs in Nearly $3 Million of Leviev Diamonds
6
MusicWho Is Ryan Castro? How the Reggaeton Star Went From Performing on Buses to Headlining MSG

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App