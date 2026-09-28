Pauly D Pauses His Las Vegas DJ Set to Propose to Nikki Hall

Jersey Shore star Paul ‘DJ Pauly D’ DelVecchio is getting married.

In videos circulating on social media, Pauly D paused his DJ set at the OMNIA Dayclub in Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, on Sunday (Sept. 27) to pop the question to his longtime girlfriend, Nikki Hall. The couple met on the MTV Double Shot at Love reality series in 2019, and went public with their relationship the following year.

Hall took a moment when Pauly D got on one knee, clearly shocked by the proposal, but enthusiastically said yes.