Pauly D Pauses His Las Vegas DJ Set to Propose to Nikki Hall

Key Takeaways
- DJ Pauly D paused his set at Omnia Dayclub in Las Vegas to propose to Nikki Hall.
- Hall called the engagement “the easiest YES I’ve ever said.”
- The pair met on MTV’s Double Shot at Love in 2019.
Jersey Shore star Paul ‘DJ Pauly D’ DelVecchio is getting married.
In videos circulating on social media, Pauly D paused his DJ set at the OMNIA Dayclub in Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, on Sunday (Sept. 27) to pop the question to his longtime girlfriend, Nikki Hall. The couple met on the MTV Double Shot at Love reality series in 2019, and went public with their relationship the following year.
Hall took a moment when Pauly D got on one knee, clearly shocked by the proposal, but enthusiastically said yes.
In a post sharxed on Instagram alongside photos of the moment, Hall confirmed their engagement. “We’ve spent these years choosing each other, growing together, building a life we love, and never rushing a chapter just because the world was ready to read it,” she wrote. “No pressure. No timeline. Just ours—and God’s. & as always, his time was perfect. The easiest YES I’ve ever said.”