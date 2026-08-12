Travis Kelce Finally Breaks Silence on Taylor Swift’s ‘Crazy’ MSG Wedding

Guests described an emotional, marathon ceremony with 30-minute vows from both Kelce and Swift, Adam Sandler officiating, and performances by Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks.

The star-studded ceremony drew around 1,000 guests from music, Hollywood, and sports—including Tom Brady, Julia Roberts, Tom Hanks, Reese Witherspoon, Emma Stone, Brad Pitt, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid—who have spent weeks sharing details Kelce himself hadn’t addressed until now.

At Chiefs training camp, Travis Kelce called his Madison Square Garden wedding to Taylor Swift “the best night of my life,” describing it as a “crazy night” full of celebration while stressing his focus is now back on “football, baby.”

Kelce, 36, called the wedding “a crazy night” packed with “a lot of celebration,” before making it clear that married life hasn’t changed his priorities at training camp. After briefly looking back at his headline-dominating offseason, he closed the subject with two words: “Football, baby.” The comments are Kelce’s first public remarks about the wedding itself, even as seemingly everyone around him has spent the past several weeks filling in the details. Roughly 1,000 guests packed Madison Square Garden for the ceremony, bringing together Swift and Kelce’s respective worlds of music, Hollywood and professional sports. Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Julia Roberts, Tom Hanks, Reese Witherspoon, Emma Stone and Brad Pitt were among the celebrities reportedly in attendance, along with Kelce’s Chiefs teammates and head coach Andy Reid. Reid already gave reporters his own version of Kelce’s post-wedding conditioning regimen when veterans reported to camp July 29. “He stayed in shape,” Reid joked. “He did a lot of dancing at his wedding.”

The coach had previously called the celebration “spectacular,” while giving Swift credit for the massive production. “I know how weddings go—it’s normally not the groom doing the planning,” Reid said. “So, I give Taylor a lot of credit for putting together just a beautiful venue and wedding.” Other guests have revealed considerably more emotional details. Sportscaster Joe Buck said Kelce was “a puddle” before Swift even appeared, tearing up as his nieces made their way down the aisle. Once Swift emerged, Buck said, “he was a puddle” all over again. The ceremony itself matched the emotion. Guests have described lengthy vows written by both Swift and Kelce, with one attendee estimating each spoke for close to 30 minutes. Adam Sandler officiated, while Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks were among the performers during a reception that stretched deep into the night. That makes Kelce’s description of the wedding as the “best night” of his life the first time the groom has put his own stamp on weeks of stories from the people who watched it happen. But the timing also marks a hard pivot. Kelce has been back at work with Kansas City since late July, preparing for another NFL season after an offseason in which his personal life repeatedly overshadowed football.