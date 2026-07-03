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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 07: American TV Personality Jenni Farley and Wrestler Zack Clayton attend UFC 310 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 07, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Pop Culture

'Jersey Shore' Star JWoww Marries Pro Wrestler Zack Carpinello in Surprise Ceremony

JWoww, real name Jenni Farley, wed Zack Carpinello after inviting friends and family to a movie premiere.

Jaelani Turner-Williams21 days ago
"Jersey Shore Family Vacation" cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro visits SiriusXM Studios on April 21, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Gets Candid About Depression After Viral Video Caused Concern

In posts shared on his Instagram Stories, the "Jersey Shore' star revealed that he has high-functioning depression.

Joe Price73 days ago
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Mike Sorrentino are seen in Soho on October 24, 2012 in New York City.
Pop Culture

‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike Sorrentino Addresses Video of Castmate Ronnie Nodding Off Mid-Interview

In a post shared on his Instagram Stories, Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino expressed concern for his co-star.

Joe Price76 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 21: "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" cast member Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi visits SiriusXM Studios on April 21, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Snooki Recalls ‘Hysterically Crying’ After Cervical Cancer Diagnosis

The 'Jersey Shore' star said she didn't have a will prepared.

Jaelani Turner-Williams84 days ago
The cast of "Jersey Shore" are guests on 'Good Morning America,' Tuesday, March 27, 2018, airing on the Walt Disney Television Network.
Pop Culture

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Had Cops Called to His Miami Home After Breakup

His ex called police for help safely retrieving her belongings from the Miami home.

Holly Riordan100 days ago
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Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is in a casual setting, wearing a brown sweater with her hair up. She appears to be speaking and wiping tears.
Pop Culture

Snooki Sheds Tears After Revealing Cancerous Cells Were Found in Her Cervix

The 'Jersey Shore' star described a frightening call from her doctor and what comes next.

Alex Ocho172 days ago
Ronnie and Sammie
Pop Culture

‘Jersey Shore’ Star Sammie Sweetheart Ties the Knot Without Ex-Boyfriend Ronnie in Attendance

The entire cast — except Ronnie — showed up.

Trey Alston223 days ago
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino wearing sunglasses flexes his biceps on a red carpet, dressed in a black tank top with a patterned background.
Pop Culture

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Talks Getting His Abs Back After Losing 30 Pounds

The 'Jersey Shore' star, now 43 years old, detailed his strict training and diet regimen.

Alex Ocho256 days ago
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NEW JERSEY - MAY 15: (L-R) Paul "Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, Sammi Giancola, Justin May, Nicole Polizzi, Deena Nicole Cortese, Mike Sorrentino, and Vinny Guadagnino attend Sammi Giancola's gender reveal with MTV's Jersey Shore cast at Lobster Lounge on May 15, 2025 in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.
Pop Culture

'Jersey Shore' Cast Congratulates Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola on Birth of Son

The reality star welcomed a baby boy, Vincent, with her fiancé, Justin May.

Jaelani Turner-Williams323 days ago
Three people sitting on a couch, laughing together in a warmly lit room with wooden paneling.
Pop Culture

The Funniest Reality TV Show Moments Are Going Viral Again

A viral prompt on X has people digging up the best unscripted moments from ‘Jersey Shore,’ ‘The Kardashians,’ ‘Catfish,’ and more.

Alex Ocho448 days ago
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Jennifer "JWoww" Farley wears a white blazer and stands in front of a purple textured background, smiling.
Pop Culture

JWoww Talks Directorial Debut: “My dreams were always to make movies.”

We caught up with Jenni Farley to talk about her directorial debut, her love for the horror genre, ‘Jersey Shore’ insights, and more

Jacob Kramer609 days ago
Pop Culture

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Spent $500,000 on Cocaine and Oxycodone, Felt ‘Reckless’ During Period of Drug Addiction

Sorrentino tackles his addictions head on in new memoir 'Reality Check,' which releases Dec. 19.

Jaelani Turner-Williams961 days ago
'Jersey Shore' Cast Reportedly Didn't Know Sammi Sweetheart Would Return to Show
Pop Culture

'Jersey Shore' Cast Reportedly Didn't Know Sammi Sweetheart Would Return to Show

‘Jersey Shore's’ cast reportedly had no idea that Sammi Sweetheart would be returning to the show last week, and her unexpected return left them shocked.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1221 days ago
Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola attends premiere of 'Fire Island'
Pop Culture

Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola to Return to Cast of 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'

Original Jersey Shore cast member Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola will return to the hit MTV series for the upcoming season of Family Vacation. Stay tuned.

Brad Callas1223 days ago
Michael Sorrentino at MTV premiere
Pop Culture

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Still Owes IRS $2.3 Million in Back Taxes

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino was hit with a tax lien of $2.3 million from the IRS this past April, after having spent eight months in jail for tax fraud.

tara mahadevan1482 days ago
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Cast of MTV's 'Jersey Shore' in 2018
Pop Culture

'Jersey Shore' Cast Writes Joint Letter to MTV Slamming Reboot

The original cast of MTV’s once celebrated reality TV show 'Jersey Shore' has come together to release a joint letter to the network, condemning MTV’s decision.

Brenton Blanchet1518 days ago
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro attends the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards.
Pop Culture

'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Violence

'Jersey Shore' cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was taken into police custody in Los Angeles on Thursday and charged with felony domestic violence.

Jose Martinez1911 days ago

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