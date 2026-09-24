Gregg Popovich Marries Former Assistant Coach's Ex-Wife In Texas Ceremony

Former San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich quietly got married to Mary Barth Budenholzer, the ex-wife of his former assistant coach, Mike Budenholzer.

As reported by TMZ, the 77-year-old retired NBA coach, who helped the Spurs become NBA champions five times during his head coach tenure from 1996 to 2025, married Mary Barth Budenholzer in a low-key ceremony in Bexar County, Texas on September 16. It’s unclear when the couple started dating, but he was previously married to Erin Popovich for 42 years until her death in 2018.

Gregg previously worked with his now-wife’s ex-husband from 1996 to 2013. Mike Budenholzer served as an assistant coach for the Spurs for almost 20 years, but he left the organization in 2013 to become the head coach for the Atlanta Hawks. He has also since served as the head coach for the Milwaukee Bucks, leading them to NBA champions status in 2021, and the Phoenix Suns. He got divorced from Mary Barth Budenholzer in 2016.

During the last NBA season, Gregg and Mary were spotted attending several games together. Mike is also reportedly in a relationship with another woman.

Gregg, who has earned the nickname “Coach Pop,” retired from NBA coaching in 2025 after he suffered from a stroke right before a Spurs home game in November 2024. He has since transitioned to working in a front office role for the team, serving as the president of basketball operations. He handed over the head coaching duties to Mitch Johnson, who worked under him as an assistant coach from 2019 to 2024, last year.