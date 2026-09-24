Sports

Gregg Popovich Marries Former Assistant Coach's Ex-Wife In Texas Ceremony

Gregg Popovich has tied the knot with his former Spurs assistant coach's ex-wife.

Head Coach Greg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs directs his team during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on October 30, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Wesley Hitt via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Gregg Popovich married Mary Barth Budenholzer, the ex-wife of his longtime former assistant, Mike Budenholzer.
  • Popovich and Mary attended several Spurs games together last season.
  • The 77-year-old five-time NBA champion retired from coaching in 2025.

Former San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich quietly got married to Mary Barth Budenholzer, the ex-wife of his former assistant coach, Mike Budenholzer.

As reported by TMZ, the 77-year-old retired NBA coach, who helped the Spurs become NBA champions five times during his head coach tenure from 1996 to 2025, married Mary Barth Budenholzer in a low-key ceremony in Bexar County, Texas on September 16. It’s unclear when the couple started dating, but he was previously married to Erin Popovich for 42 years until her death in 2018.

Gregg previously worked with his now-wife’s ex-husband from 1996 to 2013. Mike Budenholzer served as an assistant coach for the Spurs for almost 20 years, but he left the organization in 2013 to become the head coach for the Atlanta Hawks. He has also since served as the head coach for the Milwaukee Bucks, leading them to NBA champions status in 2021, and the Phoenix Suns. He got divorced from Mary Barth Budenholzer in 2016.

During the last NBA season, Gregg and Mary were spotted attending several games together. Mike is also reportedly in a relationship with another woman.

Gregg, who has earned the nickname “Coach Pop,” retired from NBA coaching in 2025 after he suffered from a stroke right before a Spurs home game in November 2024. He has since transitioned to working in a front office role for the team, serving as the president of basketball operations. He handed over the head coaching duties to Mitch Johnson, who worked under him as an assistant coach from 2019 to 2024, last year.

Related Stories

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Kenny Smith and Tia Jurcic attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Intuit Dome on February 26, 2026 in Inglewood, California.
Sports

‘Inside the NBA’ Host Kenny Smith Marries Croatian Influencer Tia Jurcic In Newport Beach

The 'Inside the NBA' co-host began dating his now-wife in February 2024.

Jaelani Turner-Williams51 days ago
Trey Jemison and Alex Jean Glover
Sports

NBA's Trey Jemison and Alex Jean Glover Celebrate Wedding One Year After Secretly Eloping

The NBA center and sports broadcaster revealed at their Tennessee celebration that they had quietly eloped in Antigua a full year earlier, the day after their engagement.

Trey Alston32 days ago
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Music

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Get Married in Extravagant Madison Square Garden Ceremony

Adam Sandler was the officiant.

Trey Alston83 days ago

Trending

1
BetsDJ Moore Injury Update: Will Buffalo WR Play This Week Against Chargers?
2
SneakersThierry Henry on the Future of Football, Innovation, and Building with On
3
SneakersHow Big of a Deal is Mbappé Leaving Nike for On?
4
Pop CultureThe 16 Best Pizza Places in New York
5
BetsNBA Trade Rumors: Five NBA Stars Most Likely to Get Traded This Season — And Where They're Heading
6
MusicThe Best R&B Merch & Vinyl Available on Complex

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App