Nicolas Cage's Multimillion-Dollar Home Threatened by Malibu Sinkhole, Evacuations Ordered

A multimillion-dollar, oceanfront Malibu home said to be owned by Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage has been threatened by a sizable sinkhole, with officials now cautioning that conditions in the area are “likely to worsen” in the coming days.

As noted in an Associated Press report on Tuesday (Sept. 8), the driveway of the mansion has collapsed, leading to a swiftly remedied gas leak. The damage has been linked to Hurricane Marie, despite it never having made landfall.

As for the Cage connection, the Los Angeles Times, citing real estate records, says the actor is listed as the property’s owner. Other reports point to prior coverage of its sale to Cage back in 2024 for more than $10 million.

Tuesday, Malibu’s Director of Emergency Services confirmed a local emergency declaration in response to “a large sinkhole.” An evacuation order has also been put in motion “for all affected properties,” officials said in a press release.