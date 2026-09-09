Nicolas Cage's Multimillion-Dollar Home Threatened by Malibu Sinkhole, Evacuations Ordered

A multimillion-dollar, oceanfront Malibu home said to be owned by Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage has been threatened by a sizable sinkhole, with officials now cautioning that conditions in the area are “likely to worsen” in the coming days.
As noted in an Associated Press report on Tuesday (Sept. 8), the driveway of the mansion has collapsed, leading to a swiftly remedied gas leak. The damage has been linked to Hurricane Marie, despite it never having made landfall.
As for the Cage connection, the Los Angeles Times, citing real estate records, says the actor is listed as the property’s owner. Other reports point to prior coverage of its sale to Cage back in 2024 for more than $10 million.
Tuesday, Malibu’s Director of Emergency Services confirmed a local emergency declaration in response to “a large sinkhole.” An evacuation order has also been put in motion “for all affected properties,” officials said in a press release.
A sinkhole referenced in the emergency proclamation, available in full here, has been determined to pose “imminent danger” to homes along Sea Level Drive.
“Conditions are likely to worsen with forecasted high tides and rains,” officials added. “Hurricane Marie has caused increased rainfall and high surf.”
Cage has not publicly addressed any of this, nor is he likely to do so. At any rate, Complex has reached out to a rep for the reliably excellent actor for comment. This story may be updated.
The celebrated artist, who helped lead Osgood Perkins’s NEON-backed horror title Longlegs to critical acclaim and independent blockbuster status in 2024, was seen earlier this year in MGM+ and Prime Video’s Spider-Noir series. Despite praise from critics, and extensive Emmys recognition, the series was ultimately canceled.
Expectedly, Cage took the news in stride, recently telling Deadline he’d “said what I wanted to say with this dangerous, innovative, pop-art Spider-Man.”