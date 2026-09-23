The Packers and the Falcons have both underwhelmed to start the 2026-27 NFL season. Green Bay sits at 1-1 after losing to the Vikings, 39-22, in Week 1 and after beating the Jets, 20-17 in overtime, in Week 2. Atlanta, meanwhile, fell to the Steelers, 20-13, in Week 1, and lost to the Panthers, 34-3, in Week 2. Thursday night’s Week 3 clash between the Packers and Falcons offers a chance to get on the right track. The Packers are a -5.5 home favorite, and the game has a total of 43.5. Falcons at Packers Thursday Night Football odds

Here is a look at the odds for the TNF matchup between the Falcons and Packers.

Point Spread: Falcons (+5.5) at Packers (-5.5)

Moneyline: Falcons (+210) at Packers (-260)

Total: Falcons at Packers Over 43.5 (-105)/Under 43.5 (-115)

The Packers, who rank 17th in our latest NFL Power Rankings, are -5.5 favorites over the Falcons. Green Bay is 0-2 against the spread so far this season, as is Atlanta. The Packers were +2.5 going into their 39-22 loss to the Vikings, and were -3.5 favorites ahead of their 20-17 win over the Jets. The Falcons were +6.5 going into their 20-13 loss to the Steelers. Atlanta was +2.5 underdogs ahead of their 34-3 blowout loss to the Panthers this past Sunday. Packers quarterback Jordan Love is looking for a rebound performance after he threw for just 145 yards against the Jets. Atlanta’s defense is a welcome sight for Love as the Falcons are allowing 239.0 yards per game through the air so far this season. The Falcons have not yet recorded an interception in 2026-27. One of the few bright spots when it comes to the Falcons thus far has been the play of RB Bijan Robinson. Robinson had 83 yards rushing and 90 yards receiving against the Steelers in Week 1. This past week against Carolina, the former Texas star ran for 72 yards and had 9 yards receiving. The Falcons will have a new man under center on Thursday night as Michael Penix Jr. reclaims his starting job. It will be Penix’s first regular season action since he tore his ACL against the Panthers on November 16 of last year.

Penix had a solid sophomore campaign prior to the injury as he threw for 1,982 yards and 9 TDs in 9 games played. He threw just 3 interceptions. Atlanta started Cooper Rush at quarterback in the first two weeks of this season and it did not go well. Rush threw for just 229 yards total and was picked off 4 times. Thursday Night Football player props

Robinson is the most likely player to find the end zone Thursday night as the ATL RB has anytime touchdown odds of -155 at Fanatics Sportsbook. Christian Watson is the most likely Packer to record a touchdown as he has anytime TD odds of +160. Robinson’s rushing Over/Under for the game has been set at 75.5 with juice on the Over. Green Bay running back Kaleb Johnson has a rushing Over/Under of 35.5.

Love’s passing yardage O/U for TNF has been set at 222.5, while Penix’s has been posted at 205.5.

Complex Bets is the premier destination for the intersection of sports, culture, and fandom, featuring original programming for the modern bettor and trader. Join our community of over 1 million fans by following @complexbets on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X, and subscribe on YouTube for exclusive storytelling across sports and prediction markets.