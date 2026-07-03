Christian Bale

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

(L-R) Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale.
Pop Culture

Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale Reportedly Confirmed for 'Heat 2'

Adam Driver is also reportedly in talks to star in the film.

Trey Alston14 days ago
Christian Bale.
Pop Culture

Christian Bale Applauds 'Brave' Luca Guadagnino for ‘American Psycho’ Adaption

The Oscar-winning actor starred in Mary Harron’s original 2000 horror film based the Bret Easton Ellis novel.

Joshua Espinoza135 days ago
Christian Bale.
Pop Culture

Christian Bale Tells Fans to 'Never Meet' Him as It’ll Be a 'Disappointment'

"Nobody can be a hero all the time," the Oscar winner said at the premiere of 'The Bride!' in London.

Trace William Cowen141 days ago
Pop Culture

Cillian Murphy Screen Tested for ‘Batman’ Before the Role Went to Christian Bale

Nolan instead cast Murphy for the role of Jonathan Crane/Scarecrow in 'The Dark Knight' trilogy.

Mark Elibert875 days ago
Advertisement
Pop Culture

Christian Bale Set to Build $22 Million Worth of Foster Homes in California

The village, located 60 miles north of Los Angeles, will include 12 foster homes.

tara mahadevan890 days ago
Pop Culture

Taika Waititi Addresses Rumors of a Fifth Thor Movie, Says He ‘Won’t Be Involved’

The director also discussed the handful of other projects he has on his slate.

Jaelani Turner-Williams976 days ago
Danny Brown on his podcast 'The Danny Brown Show'
Music

Danny Brown Speaks His Mind on New York Drill, Says Rappers 'Sound Like Batman'

During the latest episode of 'The Danny Brown Show,' the Detroit rapper shared his thoughts on New York drill rappers, saying they all sound like Batman.

Brad Callas1235 days ago
Christian Bale is seen at a film event
Pop Culture

Christian Bale on Chris Rock Making Him Laugh During ‘Amsterdam’ Shoot: ‘I Couldn’t Act’

Christian Bale and Chris Rock appear together in David O. Russell's upcoming period piece 'Amsterdam,' which features a massive ensemble cast.

Trace William Cowen1390 days ago
amsterdam movie screen shot christian bale
Pop Culture

Watch 'Amsterdam' Trailer f/ Christian Bale, Chris Rock, Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift, Robert De Niro, and More

The first trailer has arrived for David O. Russell's 'Amsterdam,' starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Chris Rock, and tons more.

Jordan Rose1473 days ago
Advertisement
Christian Bale attends Marvel Studios "Thor: Love and Thunder" Los Angeles Premiere
Pop Culture

Christian Bale Says He’s Down to Play Batman Again on One Condition

During the press tour for 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' Christian Bale said that he would be open to playing Batman again—but only on one condition.

Joe Price1482 days ago
Christian Bale attends movie premiere.
Pop Culture

Christian Bale Recalls Having No Clue What the Marvel Cinematic Universe Was Upon Joining ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

'Thor: Love and Thunder' star Christian Bale admits he had no idea what people were talking about when they started celebrating him "entering the MCU."

Jose Martinez1488 days ago
New trailer for 'Thor Love and Thunder' out now.
Pop Culture

Watch the New Trailer for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder' Starring Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth

The new trailer for 'Thor: Love and Thunder' sees appearances from Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Tessa Thompson in the fourth 'Thor' chapter.

tara mahadevan1516 days ago
Actor Chris Hemsworth is pictured in a new teaser for an upcoming film
Pop Culture

Watch the New Teaser for Marvel Studios' ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Ahead of its theatrical release this July, Marvel has given fans a new teaser for Taika Waititi's hotly anticipated ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

Trace William Cowen1552 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App