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If you think Die Hard is the best Christmas movie, these action-packed, unconventional holiday films deserve a spot on your watchlist.Kevin Wong
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Pop Culture
33 'Thor Love and Thunder' Easter Eggs and References You Might Have Missed (Plus Those End Credits Scenes)
We have collected 33 Easter eggs and references that we spotted in 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' plus a breakdown of the mid-credit and end-credit scenes.Kevin Wong